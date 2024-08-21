Having seen their squad picked apart by Premier League clubs in recent months, Leeds United have reportedly tabled two bids in an attempt to hand Daniel Farke a much-needed attacking boost.

Those at Elland Road have felt the consequences of last season's promotion failure in full, with their transfer window starting with Archie Gray's departure to Tottenham Hotspur, before continuing with the departures of Crysencio Summerville, Glen Kamara and Georginio Rutter. To put it plainly, Leeds have seen their side decimated this summer.

To make matters worse, Leeds are yet to pick up their first three points of the Championship campaign, with an opening day draw against Portsmouth followed by a Carabao Cup defeat against Middlesbrough and another draw against West Bromwich Albion.

Now without Rutter, Farke and the 49ers Enterprises must turn their focus towards Sheffield Wednesday and the final days of the transfer window, in which they must look to replace their departed stars. Attempting to start with a replacement for Summerville, the Whites have reportedly made their first two offers for a want-away winger.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Leeds have tabled a second bid to sign Jonathan Rowe from Norwich City, but the 49ers are set for yet more disappointment, with neither their first or latest offer matching the Canaries' reported £15m valuation.

The winger, himself, meanwhile, has reportedly informed Norwich that he has his heart set on a move to Marseille, who are ready to seal a deal to sign the Championship star before the transfer window slams shut.

Leaving the Whites to scramble for alternatives, those in Yorkshire have also recently been linked to the likes of Jack Clarke, who previously spent a period on loan at Elland Road.

"Intelligent" Rowe could have replaced Summerville

Whilst a deal, at this stage, seems unlikely, stranger things have happened in the remaining days of the summer transfer window and there's no doubt that Rowe would reignite Leeds' frontline in place of Summerville.

Praised by David Wagner upon his return from injury last season, the former Norwich boss said via The Pink Un: "Now, with another full week of training, we hope that he can get even more minutes next weekend.

"He is an intelligent man. A young one, yes, but it is not difficult to manage him. I think he has seen that the team played very well and won a lot of games without with so it's not as easy as it seems."

Championship stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jonathan Rowe Crysencio Summerville Goals 12 19 Assists 2 9 Expected Goals 5.3 16.4 Key Passes 24 112

What instantly stands out when looking at the numbers is the sheer volume in which Rowe outperformed his expected goals, scoring almost six more than the chances he received suggested that he should have. With time running out, the Norwich star is a player that Leeds could be missing out on in the remaining days of the transfer window.