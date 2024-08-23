Leeds United are believed to have made a surprise approach for an "absolutely top class" player this summer, according to a new transfer rumour.

More Leeds signings needed after Ramazani

The Whites most recently acquired the signature of Largie Ramazani, with the winger arriving on a permanent basis from Almeria, having scored three goals and chipped in with five assists in La Liga last season.

While the diminutive Belgian represents an exciting piece of business for Leeds, coming in and helping make up for the loss of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham, it is still clear that further additions are needed in the next week or so before the transfer window closes.

Archie Gray's exit to Tottenham has heightened the need for a new right-back to come in for Daniel Farke, even though Jayden Bogle has joined from Sheffield United, and a central midfielder is also vital after Glen Kamara's departure to Ligue 1 side Rennes.

It looks as though Leeds may be set to address one of those aforementioned areas of focus, with a new update dropping regarding their upcoming business.

Leeds make loan approach for "top class" player

According to Football Insider, Leeds have made an approach by registering their interest in Bournemouth defender Max Aarons, seeing him as a good option to bring in on loan.

The Whites are thought to be "readying a surprise move" for the £35,000-a-week right-back, and perhaps most significant is the fact that Farke is believed to be a "big fan", having worked together during their Norwich City days.

Aarons could be such a shrewd signing by Leeds this month, gaining so much experience over the years and proving to be a right-back who could offer quality at both ends of the pitch. The fact that Farke knows him so well can only bode well, too.

At 26, he still has a lot to offer in his career, and given his lack of playing time at Bournemouth - only 13 starts came his way in the Premier League last season - he could feel that now is the best time for him to move to another club.

Aarons has made 90 appearances in the Premier League, which shows how experienced he is at playing at a high level, as well as appearing 131 times in the Championship, scoring five goals and registering 13 assists for good measure. Meanwhile, former Norwich manager David Wagner once said of him: "Everybody knows how highly we rate him as a player and as a person as well. He's been absolutely top class."

The former Norwich City man could come in and provide competition for Bogle, who can also operate as a winger, meaning that he may even be first-choice from the off, boosting Leeds' hopes of returning to the Premier League in the process.

A 27-time capped England Under-21 international, Aarons may not have made the step up to being an elite-level right-back, but he could be one of the best players in the Championship in his position, becoming a key man for the Whites.