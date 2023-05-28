Leeds United are still in negotiations to bring Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola in as their new manager this summer, according to a report from Spain.

Is Allardyce staying on at Leeds?

The Whites have had a torrid season in the Premier League and are on the verge of being relegated back to the Championship after three years in the top flight. It is a campaign that has felt doomed for too long, with Jesse Marsch relieved of his duties after failing to convince in charge, and his replacement Javi Gracia lasting no time at all in the role.

Sam Allardyce was brought in to try and pull off an escape act, but ultimately, it looks like he has had too much to do in a short space of time, with Leeds' fate likely to be sealed on Sunday afternoon barring a miracle.

It seems very unlikely that Allardyce will continue as Whites manager moving forward, with his appointment always seen as a short-term one, and the search is now on to find the best possible replacement ahead of next season.

Could Iraola be Leeds' next manager?

According to Estadio Deportivo, Iraola, who was linked with a move to Elland Road to replace Marsch, is seen as a potential option for Leeds to bring in, with the 40-year-old expected to leave Rayo Vallecano in the summer.

The Whites, and by extension current shareholders Andrea Radrizzani and the 49ers Enterprises, are one of the clubs who have "already started to rub their hands together" at the prospect of bringing him in and the report states that negotiations are still open, but they face some stiff competition.

La Liga pair Sevilla and Villarreal are both mentioned in the update, so it won't necessarily be easy for Leeds to get their man, especially as they will likely be in the second tier next season.

Journalist Nick Emms previously said that Iraola could be a "really exciting" appointment by the Whites, whereas talent scout Jacek Kulig labelled the 40-year-old as a "very talented" coach.

The Spaniard, who plays a 4-2-3-1 system, is also a young manager than Allardyce, so he could be viewed as more of a long-term option who can spearhead Leeds' possible charge straight back into the Premier League, having already gained experience in managing a promoted team.

Those high up at Elland Road are no doubt eyeing up various options to take over in the summer, but Iraola's name is one that could be one to watch.