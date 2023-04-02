Leeds United could make a move for former Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira this summer, according to talkSPORT.

What’s the latest on Leeds and Vieira?

Javi Gracia is currently in charge of the Whites until the end of the season, penning a ‘flexible’ contract at Elland Road back in February. Since then, the Spaniard has picked up seven points from five Premier League games, with the latest fixture ending in a 4-1 defeat to leaders Arsenal.

He has given the club a chance of survival, with two crucial home games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace next on the agenda for Gracia and his side.

However, it looks as if the club are already looking at possible long-term options for Gracia in the Elland Road dugout, with Vieira potentially a candidate.

talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook shared an update in the last 48 hours regarding Leeds and the former Palace boss, saying that he could be offered an immediate return to the dugout in the Premier League by Leeds.

He said that Vieira’s stock is still high in the Elland Road boardroom and there is every chance the club revisit their interest. Vieira wants to return to management as soon as possible and was recently interested in taking over at Leeds from former manager Jesse Marsch.

Would Vieira work at Leeds?

Vieira took charge of 74 games as Palace manager, winning just 22 of those and averaging just 1.22 points per game in England, the lowest of any side he has been in charge of. [Transfermarkt]

The 46-year-old does have victories over the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta on his CV but was sacked last month after failing to win any match in 2023.

He seemed to struggle in his second campaign at Selhurst Park, with his side ranking bottom for distance covered and sprints per game before his dismissal. Leeds on the other hand have always been known for their energy under Marcelo Bielsa and Marsch, with the Whites ranking highly for distance covered and sprints per game during the current campaign.

Therefore, you could argue that a move for the 4-3-3-style manager would be a risky one by those in charge at Elland Road, should Leeds remain in the Premier League. The 49ers Enterprises are likely to complete a full takeover from Andrea Radrizzani in the summer, and it looks as if one of their first moves could be for Vieira, so it may well be one to keep an eye on.