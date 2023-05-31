Leeds United are reportedly admirers of West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan and could make a move for the Spaniard this summer.

What’s the latest Leeds manager news?

The Whites are in for an extremely busy summer following their relegation from the Premier League, with a number of issues to be resolved in Yorkshire.

One of those is who will be in charge of the team next season, with Sam Allardyce the fourth and final manager to take charge of Leeds during the 2022/23 season. He was unable to keep Leeds in the top flight in his four games as interim head coach, and an off-field manager update has since emerged.

MOT Leeds News relayed an update from The Daily Mail in the last 48 hours, where Ian Ladyman and David Coverdale covered plenty of Whites-related topics.

One of which was on a manager, suggesting that Allardyce wants to remain in charge. However, the club are already considering other options, with Corberan named as a potential option.

They claim that the former Leeds assistant has admirers at Elland Road, adding that his new contract at The Hawthorns does include a release clause. Another name mentioned was former Chelsea manager Graham Potter, and when it came to a takeover, it was added that the 49ers expect to make a takeover proposal in the next fortnight.

Has Corberan been linked with Leeds before?

Leeds have been linked with a number of managers over the last 12 months, including Corberan, who held roles as the U21 coach at Thorp Arch and then as assistant to Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites were after the 40-year-old after parting ways with Jesse Marsch, however, he reportedly turned down a return to Elland Road and instead signed a new Baggies deal.

He has implemented a Bielsa-style of play as a manager and has now taken charge of 125 games in the Championship, including the playoffs, winning 52 of those. Corberan helped take West Brom away from danger after arriving back in October but failed to guide the club to a top-six finish in the final weeks of the window.

Those still at Leeds from Bielsa’s tenure will know all about Corberan, and with a total reset seemingly required over the coming months, the “very talented” coach, as dubbed by Bielsa, could be the man to oversee things on the pitch, potentially making this one to keep an eye on.