Leeds United will already be considering how they can replace and potentially improve upon some of the players that look destined to exit Elland Road this summer.

However, after shipping a remarkable 78 goals in the Premier League en route to relegation, it seems clear that much of the defence will need replacing if the Yorkshire outfit are to mount a serious promotion challenge in the 2023/24 campaign.

One man who has struggled immensely in recent months, as both a centre-back and a left-back in Leeds' side, is Pascal Struijk, and the Whites could find a dream replacement in Ryan Manning.

Would Ryan Manning be a good signing?

According to Football League World, Leeds were considering a move for the Irishman this summer regardless of the division they found themselves in, and Andrea Radrizzani could now recruit one of the very best players in the division without paying a transfer fee.

Manning was surprisingly released by Swansea City in their recent retained list after failing to agree to a new contract with the Welsh side, and he will undoubtedly attract a lot of interest this summer after some phenomenal displays for the Swans this season.

In 43 appearances in the Championship, the 26-year-old registered an impressive five goals and ten assists from left-back, earning a superb 7.26 average rating from WhoScored for his performances.

For context, Tyler Adams was ranked as Leeds' best performer with a far-less-impressive 6.73 average rating from WhoScored this season, while Rodrigo's 13 goals and one assist were the closest anyone would come to Manning's overall goal contributions.

Manager Russell Martin was full of praise for the QPR man back in 2021, outlining qualities that would make him an exciting signing for Leeds. He said:

“Ryan is someone who can play anywhere. We are going to be very demanding of him because he is a talented player. He knows my feelings on him as a character and a player and he is responding brilliantly."

He also dubbed him "outstanding" earlier in this campaign, so it will be a big blow for Swansea to lose him but most certainly Leeds' gain who could secure an upgrade on Struijk.

Not only has Manning vastly outperformed the Dutchman from an attacking perspective, as the former Ajax man managed just two goals and one assist in the top flight, but he also looks to be a defensive upgrade too.

The Irishman averaged more interceptions per game (1.3 vs 1) and was dribbled past on fewer occasions per game (0.5 vs 0.9) when compared to Struijk, which suggests that he could be more switched on defensively.

A versatile left-back who can contribute to both sides of the game could be exactly what Leeds need if they want to bounce back at the first time of asking, so signing Manning on a free transfer to improve a woeful defence seems like a no-brainer.