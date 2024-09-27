In a frustrating blow for Daniel Farke, Leeds United will once again be forced to cope without one star player following a recent injury update ahead of their clash against Coventry City this Saturday.

Leeds injury news

Given how their squad was decimated by the summer transfer window, Leeds could at least do with a full side to choose from as they look to make up for last season's promotion heartbreak by returning to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

So far, however, that has not been the case. Farke has been forced to cope without the likes of Joe Rodon and Maximilian Wober at different stages of the campaign, in which his side initially struggled to remain consistent.

As things stand in the Championship, Leeds sit sixth and five points adrift of West Bromwich Albion at the top of the league. The Yorkshire club have finally shown glimpses of their quality in recent weeks though, to put a poor start behind them with one loss in their last five league games.

If they are to continue their recent form this weekend, however, then Farke's side will have to do so without one summer signing. As confirmed by Farke, Leeds will be without Manor Solomon when they play host to Coventry this weekend after the Tottenham Hotspur loanee suffered a new injury.

The winger had just recovered from a back problem and looked on course to return on Saturday, but a hamstring injury has now delayed that return, much to the frustration of those at Elland Road.

Speaking on team news ahead of Coventry, Farke told reporters: “A few injury updates. Manor’s back issues have resulted in a hamstring problem and will miss this game. Dan still out, Max had a setback in training with his knee. There’s a question mark with Pascal and his adductor, not able to train today.”

More frustration for "sharp" Solomon

After showing glimpses of his quality in the early stages of the season, a second injury setback in as many weeks will undoubtedly leave Solomon feeling incredibly frustrated. His loan spell to Elland Road was supposed to hand the winger crucial game time as he looks to rediscover the form that initially earned him a big move to Spurs in the first place. But as things stand, there will be concerns over his ability to remain fit and firing.

Farke will certainly hope to see the £60,000-a-week loanee return after Coventry, having told reporters via Leeds United News earlier in the campaign: “Solomon has experience in England. He has shown a lot. He was a bit in his rhythm already. I was sure he could deliver with his experience and he did. It was also crucial to give that perfect assist. He looked sharp in training.”

Following Coventry, Leeds travel to Norwich City in a repeat of last season's play-off semi-final, in which the Whites eventually eased past the Canaries in dominant fashion.