Leeds United head into the last international break of the calendar year in third place in the Championship, after their 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road last weekend.

The Whites do not have another break until March and will be hoping to string together a strong run of form between now and then to put themselves in contention for an automatic promotion place.

Daniel Farke will currently be hoping that none of his players who are away playing for their countries come back with any injury or fitness concerns.

As well as potential injuries, there is also the possibility that players come back low on confidence and that is now a concern for one floundering star, in particular, after his struggles on Thursday night.

Leeds star's international nightmare

Manor Solomon was selected to start on the right flank for Israel and captained his country against France in Paris, in what turned out to be a 0-0 draw.

Whilst that was a terrific result for his team, mainly thanks to goalkeeper Daniel Peretz and his eight saves, Solomon had a frustrating evening on an individual level.

He was up against AC Milan star Theo Hernandez, who is reportedly valued at €100m (£83m) by the Italian giants, and was embarrassed by the French dynamo.

France vs Israel Theo Hernandez Manor Solomon Sofascore rating 7.8 5.9 Ground duels won 3/3 0/8 Aerial duels won 2/2 0/0 Dribbled past 0x 4x Dribble success rate 100% 0% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Milan dynamo came out on top in every aspect of the match, in possession and out of possession, on Thursday.

Solomon was embarrassed by Hernandez as he failed with all of his attempted dribbles and lost 100% of his duels up against the left-footed star, whilst he allowed the full-back to dribble past him at every attempt.

This shows that the Leeds flop was a liability for his team on and off the ball and did not make a big contribution to their 0-0 draw, as he was dominated by his direct opponent all game.

Manor Solomon's form for Leeds this season

This performance may be of concern to Farke because the Tottenham Hotspur loanee's form in the Championship has also left a fair bit to be desired.

Since an impressive assist for Mateo Joseph on his debut for the club against Hull in a 2-0 win at Elland Road, Solomon has failed to showcase why he was a Premier League player for Fulham and Spurs.

The 25-year-old dud has produced zero goals, zero assists, and zero 'big chances' created in his last seven appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit since that clash with the Tigers.

In fact, Solomon made an error that directly led to a goal, slipping up to send Luca Koleosho through against Burnley, in that time, which means that he has created more goals for the opposition than he has for Leeds since his debut.

These statistics show that it is fair to say that the Spurs loanee has not enjoyed the best of starts to his career at Elland Road, and being embarrassed by Hernandez, albeit a player who stars for one of the biggest clubs in the world, seems unlikely to help him kick on and improve.