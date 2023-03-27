Leeds United's primary concern over the coming weeks will undoubtedly be to avoid a return to the second tier, with new boss Javi Gracia hoping to steer his relegation-threatened side away from danger with the club currently just two points above the drop zone.

For sporting director Victor Orta, however, there will also have to be a consideration as to the potential signings that the Whites could make provided they are able to secure Premier League safety, with the Spaniard no doubt aiming to avoid a repeat scenario occurring next term.

According to reports in Portugal - via Sports Witness - one man who is seemingly of interest to those at Elland Road is Sporting CP midfielder, Manuel Ugarte, with the Yorkshire side having reportedly sent scouts to watch the Uruguayan in action in the recent Europa League meeting against Arsenal at the Emirates.

The belief is that Orta and co are keen on signing the 21-year-old this summer, albeit with any deal potentially set to cost as much as €60m (£53m), due to the presence of a release clause in his current contract.

That figure does appear rather steep at first glance, although the midfield maestro - who has been plying his trade in Lisbon since 2021 - has seemingly warranted such an asking price due to his stellar form for Ruben Amorim's side of late.

Would Ugarte be a good fit at Leeds?

If Leeds are to plump for Ugarte any time soon, the hope would be that the Montevideo native could replicate the impact that his former Sporting teammate Joao Palhinha has had in the Premier League to date, with the 27-year-old having flourished since joining Fulham on a £17m deal last summer.

The Portugal international has arguably been "one of the signings of the season" - according to Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir - due to his stellar displays at Craven Cottage, with the towering asset currently ranking first in the division for tackles made this season (101).

As "strong as an ox", according to Weir, Palhinha has certainly made a strong impression during his relatively brief spell in English football, with recent reports even suggesting that the imposing titan has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, with a £40m fee having been mooted.

To be able to turn to the man who was Sporting's "in-house Palhinha replacement" - according to journalist Raj Chohan - in the form of Ugarte would surely represent a real coup as far as Leeds are concerned, with the youngster having replaced the current Cottagers' star as the destructive, ball-winning presence in Amorim's side.

Hailed as a "warrior" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the former Familicao gem has notably recorded 3.9 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game in 22 Primeira Liga outings this season, while Palhinha has averaged a rather similar record of 4.2 and 1.4 for the same two metrics, respectively, from his 24 league appearances this term.

Ugarte's remarkable, midfield dominance is also showcased by the fact that he averaged 4.8 tackles per game during his side's Champions League group stage run - the most of any player in the competition - having also shone against the Gunners in the recent meeting in north London.

Despite being dismissed late on after picking up a second yellow card, the tenacious asset remarkably won 13 ground duels against Mikel Arteta's men, while also showcasing a further string to his bow after completing all four of his attempted dribbles.

A figure who is clearly already able to perform against English opposition - much like Palhinha - Ugarte would surely be a truly impressive signing for Orta and co, offering further steel to an already eye-catching midfield department that includes the likes of Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie.