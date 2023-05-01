Leeds United are firmly in the running to bring Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte to Elland Road, according to reports.

What's the latest on Ugarte to Leeds?

The Uruguayan international first arrived at the Jose Alvalade Stadium back in 2021 and has since gone on to make 82 first-team appearances where he’s been a real standout performer this season under Ruben Amorim.

The Primeira Liga talisman is currently his side’s top-performing defensive player and second overall with a match rating of 7.09, and despite his contract still having another three years to run, his form has caught the eye of Javi Gracia.

The Whites have reportedly already made several approaches to the 22-year-old’s camp with Victor Orta being a huge fan of his qualities, and it appears that he still remains a target regardless of the dangerous position that the club find themselves in.

According to Portuguese outlet Record (via Sport Witness), Leeds are “still in the race” to sign Ugarte and have been “keeping an eye on his development” ahead of a potential move this summer. The Yorkshire outfit are one of “several” other admirers in the top-flight, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United name-checked, and Sporting know that he “has a market”, with it being worth noting that he has a €60m (£52m) release clause included in his terms.

Should Leeds splash the cash on Ugarte?

Leeds’ summer budget and what business they will be able to do is set to depend on whether they maintain their Premier League status, but should they be successful in doing so, Ugarte is definitely a player that they should cash out on having been hailed a midfield “warrior” by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The World Cup and Champions League participant is strong in the defensive aspect of his game, ranking in the 99th percentile for tackles, having won 62 from 108 players challenged this season, which is more than any other of his fellow teammates, as per FBRef.

The Montevideo native, who is also capable of operating slightly higher up in central midfield, is additionally able to contribute to his team’s efforts in the final third having provided six assists and scored four goals throughout his career, via Transfermarkt.

Finally, Ugarte is in the 99th percentile for pass completion so is extremely composed on the ball and is able to dictate the game by linking up with his peers from the centre, so this positive impact that he has across all areas of the pitch makes this a no-brainer of a deal to complete.