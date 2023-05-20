Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca won’t be available against West Ham on Sunday due to injury, Phil Hay reports.

What’s the latest Leeds injury news?

The Whites travel to the London Stadium tomorrow afternoon for their final away fixture of the season in the Premier League, with Sam Allardyce stating that the Whites need to come away with three points in their bid to avoid the drop.

However, Allardyce won’t have a fully fit squad to choose from, with the likes of Stuart Dallas, Luis Sinisterra, Liam Cooper and Tyler Adams still sidelined. Junior Firpo is also suspended for the meeting with the Hammers, and a fresh injury blow has now emerged.

Hay was present for Allardyce’s pre-West Ham press conference on Friday, where he was once again provided an injury update. The reporter relayed the news of Roca being out injured on Twitter, whereas the head coach is yet to decide on who will come in for Firpo at left-back.

"Injury latest - Dallas, Adams, Sinisterra, Roca out. Firpo suspended. Cooper back in training. With Firpo out, Allardyce says their still discussing who replaces him or whether to change the system."

Who is available for Leeds in midfield?

Roca has been a regular for Leeds since making the move from Bayern Munich last summer, turning out on 35 occasions in all competitions.

The 26-year-old, labelled as “impressive” by former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann, was on the bench last time out against Newcastle, though, with Allardyce opting for Robin Koch, Sam Greenwood and Weston McKennie in a three-man midfield.

Koch, primarily a defender, could be another option for the head coach alongside Greenwood and McKennie, although Adam Forshaw may be in line to come in from the off. Forshaw was brought on at half-time last time out, with Allardyce admitting that they are having to manage his workload due to his injury history.

Hay feels that the manager is a big fan of Forshaw, though, so he could play a key role, especially with Roca joining Adams on the treatment table. However, apart from the players mentioned, Allardyce doesn’t have any more senior midfielders to pick from, so his next port of call could be to use teenagers Archie Gray and Darko Gyabi.