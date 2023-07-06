Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca is "on the brink" of completing a summer loan move to Real Betis, according to reliable journalist James Marshment.

When did Marc Roca join Leeds?

The Whites’ defensive midfielder only arrived at Elland Road from Bayern Munich last summer and impressed during his debut season in the Premier League, as he was a regular feature across the reigns of Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce, making 36 appearances, but his future is currently up in the air.

Following relegation, the Yorkshire outfit are expected to lose a number of their top players who will likely want to return to the top-flight or join a competitive club overseas rather than remaining in the Championship, one of those being Brenden Aaronson, who is reportedly on the verge of securing a temporary switch to Union Berlin.

The Spaniard could be about to follow in his footsteps after Diario De Sevilla claimed that he’s already told his closest circle of friends that he wants to leave despite still having another three years remaining on his contract, and it appears that he’s been putting in the work ready for his next move.

Mundo Deportivo have revealed that the 26-year-old has, over the past few days, been training alone in order to try and get into the best shape possible ready to link up with his new squad, and if the following update is to be believed, it sounds like he’s on his way to his homeland.

Is Roca leaving Leeds?

Taking to Twitter, Marshment revealed that Leeds are set to lose Roca imminently as he closes in on an initial temporary exit, though it's worth noting there's likely to be a clause included in the deal that means he could leave for good. He wrote:

"Leeds midfielder Marc Roca is on the brink of sealing his move to Real Betis, signing on a season's loan with a view to a permanent move. The midfielder, 26, will take a drop in wages to leave Elland Road and secure a return to LaLiga."

Should the 49ers keep or sell Roca?

Leeds signing Roca from a club like Bayern Munich shows just the calibre of player he is and it’s fair to say that he got off to a flying start in England, having been hailed as “excellent” by journalist Josh Bunting. The 49ers retaining the defensive midfielder’s services should be a no-brainer of a decision to make - even if it simply means cancelling the permanent clause.

The Promoesport client, who’s naturally left-footed, won 40 out of his 66 tackles made last season so he clearly wasn’t afraid to get stuck in to try and win back possession for his team, but he was also an extremely positive influence driving forward.

Elland Road’s £50k-per-week earner recorded two assists and one goal and picked out 76 crosses to his fellow teammates, which was the second-highest total throughout his squad, as per FBRef, highlighting his desire to create chances, so when you consider this alongside the fact that he has the versatility to operate in six different positions, the thought of him departing for good is a huge blow.