Fulham manager Marco Silva is likely to be a candidate for Leeds United this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

What’s the latest Leeds news involving Silva?

Sam Allardyce is the fourth manager to lead the Whites this season and is hoping to keep the club in the Premier League. Should he do just that, the 68-year-old will pick up a £2.5m bonus on top of a set £500,000 fee.

It looks as if his stay in Yorkshire will only be a short one regardless of what division Leeds find themselves in next season, and it appears as if those at Elland Road have identified Silva as a possible target.

The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel shared a story regarding Silva’s future in the last 48 hours, claiming that his current deal at Craven Cottage includes a £6m release clause. He stated that West Ham have placed Silva on a list of candidates to replace David Moyes, however, Mokbel then added:

“Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Leicester and Southampton could all be in the market for a new head coach ahead of next season.

“Silva is likely to be a candidate for those jobs at the end of the season which could complicate Fulham’s attempts to tie him to a long-term contract.”

More unlikely…

You can see why Leeds would want to go for someone like Silva, with the 45-year-old enjoying an extremely successful stint as Fulham manager.

Silva led Fulham to the Championship title last season and has the Cottagers in the top half this season, completing the double over Leeds in the process. The Portuguese boss has wins over the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho on his CV and has shown that he can transform a side, similar to what Marcelo Bielsa did in Yorkshire after taking over back in 2018.

However, a number of clubs appear to be keen on his services including West Ham and Spurs, sides who have tended to play in Europe in recent years. Alongside that, Silva is also “understood to be happy in west London and is open to signing an extension”, so a move to Yorkshire looks extremely unlikely, so Andrea Radrizzani and the 49ers Enterprises could potentially be better off looking elsewhere.