Leeds United are thought to be interested in a move for Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz this summer.

What’s the latest news on Leeds and Diaz?

Diaz has been on the books at the Bernabeu since returning to the club back in 2018 from Lyon but is out of contract in a matter of months. The Dominican Republic international has found game time hard to come by after moving back to Madrid, and in total, has made 81 appearances for the club, contributing to 15 goals.

The 29-year-old, an out-and-out centre-forward, has won 11 major honours with Madrid, including two Champions League titles, and a move to West Yorkshire could well be on the cards heading into the 2023/24 season.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Spain regarding Diaz in the last 48 hours. They said that Leeds are one of three sides interested in the player, who is seen by those at Elland Road as a potential replacement for Patrick Bamford.

The Whites striker reportedly has many proposals to leave the club, and should Bamford depart, Leeds ‘will make a proposal’ to Diaz. His agents are already looking for a new club face and there could be competition from West Ham and Ligue 1 side Nice.

Does it make sense to move on Bamford?

Bamford’s current contract at Leeds doesn’t expire until 2026, however, he has had a difficult few years after netting 17 times in the club’s first season back in the Premier League in 2020/21.

The 29-year-old, recently labelled “a joke” by Chris Sutton for his comments on former manager Jesse Marsch’s style of play, managed just nine league appearances last season due to numerous injury issues and has scored just twice in 21 top-flight games during the current campaign.

Javi Gracia started Bamford against Nottingham Forest in the week, with the Whites coming out 2-1 winners. However, some have suggested that the forward almost cost Gracia as he was the worst Leeds performer on the pitch, with Conor McGilligan suggesting during the game that the former England international "needs to be better".

It has been a frustrating few seasons for Bamford, so a move elsewhere could be best for all involved, especially with Leeds having the likes of top scorer Rodrigo and club record signing Georginio Rutter to call upon.

You'd expect that Bamford would need to be replaced should he depart, but bringing in a player who has also struggled in front of goal and game time for Madrid like Diaz may not be the best idea, although it looks as if it could be one to keep an eye on.