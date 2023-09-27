Following on from what was a dismal 2022/23 campaign for Leeds United, the newly relegated side were forced to endure something of a mass exodus during the summer transfer window, with a host of first-team assets choosing to jump ship rather than ply their trade in the Championship.

Despite having been largely responsible for the club's drop back into the second tier - amid the chaos in the dugout - those figures seemingly couldn't get out the door quick enough, with 15 senior players ultimately moving on before the September deadline.

Among those to depart were a number of players who had only been signed over the previous 12 months during Jesse Marsch's ill-fated time in charge, with the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen moving out on loan following their dismal debut campaigns.

There were also exits for the likes of Marc Roca and Max Wober - two players also signed under American - with such additions ultimately proving something of a wasted venture for the Leeds hierarchy as they failed to stave off the drop.

One asset that the Whites were likely more frustrated to see depart, however, was United States international, Tyler Adams, with the 24-year-old having been an "instrumental" cog in Leeds' midfield machine last season, as per pundit Kevin Campbell.

While an undoubted blow to see the former RB Leipzig man depart during the recent window, it does look as if the Yorkshire side were able to play a blinder with the sale of the midfield maestro, amid his plummeting valuation since departing Elland Road.

How much did Leeds pay for Tyler Adams?

The New York native had spent the previous three years in Germany prior to eventually making the move to Leeds last summer, with the defensive-minded ace having initially begun his career on the books at MLS side New York Red Bulls.

With 103 appearances under his belt for Leipzig in all competitions - scoring twice and recording just four assists in that time - the American was targeted by Marsch and co as the man to replace Kalvin Phillips in the centre of the park, following the latter man's £45m move to Manchester City.

Having worked under the then-Leeds boss previously, Adams was seemingly keen on a reunion with his compatriot as a £15m deal was ultimately sealed, joining his international colleague, Aaronson in also making the move to Elland Road that summer.

How good was Tyler Adams for Leeds?

Initially, the signing of the 5 foot 9 sensation proved a real masterstroke for the Whites, with the "tackling machine" - as hailed by Campbell - cementing himself as a truly dominant and destructive asset in front of the back four.

Amid a positive start to the campaign which saw Leeds and Marsch win their opening three Premier League games, the suggestion was that Adams had smoothly picked up where Phillips had left off before him, as pundit Noel Whelan stated:

"He’s aggressive, he reads the game, he’s never flat-footed – and watching him every week, I have to say that he’s one of the best defensive midfielders in the league at the minute. It’s what Kalvin Phillips used to do and he’s stepped right into his shoes. I don’t think we would’ve expected anyone to be just as good as Kalvin was in that area."

Such class was evidenced by the fact that the 36-cap international ultimately ended the season ranking joint-fourth in the division for tackles made - alongside Casemiro - with that coming despite missing the final 12 games of the season.

A player who also averaged 5.2 tackles and interceptions per game from his 24 league outings that season, Adams was evidently crucial to everything that was good about the club in the early phase of the campaign, hence why things unravelled following his injury setback in March.

Tyler Adams' Premier League season by numbers (2022/23) 24 games 24 starts 0 goals 0 assists 5.2 tackles and interceptions per game 57% total duels won 82% pass accuracy rate 1.0 key passes per game

Stats via Sofascore

With Leeds ultimately winning just two of those final 12 games that the midfield 'machine' was absent for, it could even be argued that such a loss culminated in their eventual relegation, with few managing to step up in his absence.

How much did Leeds sell Adams for?

Following on from that frustrating end to 2022/23, rumours were unsurprisingly rife that Adams would be on his way following the drop into the second tier - with a shock move to rivals Manchester United having even been heavily mooted.

Despite coming close to sealing a high-profile switch to free-spending Chelsea - only for the deal to collapse - it was AFC Bournemouth who ultimately won the race for his signature towards the close of the window, with the Cherries forking out a reported fee of around £24m.

Not only did that represent a profit of around £9m in the space of just a year, but such a sale also allowed new boss Daniel Farke to acquire the likes of Joel Piroe (£12m), Ethan Ampadu (£7m) and Glen Kamara (£5m) - as TEAMtalk's James Marshment noted - three players that could be crucial in the promotion push this season.

Of course, there may have been those hoping to have sold Adams for an even greater price considering the nature of the modern market, although the player's current valuation would suggest that the club played a blinder by selling him for as much as they did.

How much is Tyler Adams worth now?

It is fair to say that it has been a frustrating start to life at the Vitality Stadium for the £60k-per-week asset, having thus far failed to feature after struggling with injury in the early weeks of the new season.

Those woes have contributed to the fact that the Bournemouth man is now said to be worth just €10m (£9m), according to CIES Football Observatory, with that representing a decline of £15m since his exit just under a month ago.

While that situation may change once Adams is fit and firing again, it is not as if Farke and co are particularly missing him at present, with the aforementioned Ampadu, in particular, already shining, as the Yorkshire Evening Post's Joe Donnohue has stated:

'At 22, he remains younger than predecessors Tyler Adams and Kalvin Phillips when they each rose to prominence at Elland Road, but has already demonstrated a proficiency at the base of Daniel Farke’s midfield allaying fears that Leeds would not, or could not, adequately replace the aforementioned duo.'

As such, much like Adams briefly filled the void of Phillips, the American's place in the side has now been adequately filled by Ampadu, with those at Leeds hardly left to rue the exit of the one-time Leipzig man.