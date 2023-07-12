With stability having returned to Leeds United following the change in ownership and the appointment of Daniel Farke on a long-term basis, the onus will now be on making astute moves in the transfer market, in order to aid the quest for a swift return to the Premier League.

In truth, much of the emphasis at present is on the numerous outgoings that could be on the cards at Elland Road, with the likes of Robin Koch and Brendan Aaronson having already sealed moves away from the club as part of what is likely to be a mass exodus.

It appears likely that Farke and co will need to bolster the midfield ranks, in particular, with January loan arrival Weston McKennie having returned to parent club Juventus, while both Marc Roca and Tyler Adams are facing uncertain futures in Yorkshire - as The Athletic's Phil Hay recently revealed.

As the respected insider noted, that lack of depth in the centre of the park has ensured that the Whites are now looking at suitable replacements, with ex-Bristol City starlet Han-Noah Massengo among those being considered.

The 5 foot 9 maestro is currently without a club after leaving Ashton Gate following the expiry of his contract last month, albeit with Leeds still set to need to pay some form of compensation fee to the Robins if they are to land the 22-year-old.

Having spent the last four years in Bristol after joining from Monaco in 2019, the playmaker could be in line to extend his stay in England's second tier by linking up with Farke's side...

Who is Han-Noah Massengo?

The France U21 international - who spent the second-half of last season on loan in Ligue 1 at Auxerre - is a figure who has earned rave reviews for his talents over the years, having previously been hailed as "complete" by former Tottenham Hotspur winger Nacer Chadli during their time together at Monaco.

Also described as "tough" and "forceful" by pundit Edouard Cisse during his recent stint back in France, Massengo has certainly caught the eye since emerging on the scene at Stade Louis II almost five years ago.

Perhaps the greatest praise the Frenchman has received is the comparison that has previously been made between himself and Real Madrid legend, Luka Modric, by talent scout Jacek Kulig, with that an indication of the possible diamond that Farke could have on his hands.

While perhaps more of a robust presence than the veteran Croatian - having averaged 2.9 tackles and interceptions per game in Ligue 1 last term, in contrast to just 0.9 for the 37-year-old in La Liga - the pair are seemingly alike due to their composure on the ball.

That is shown by the fact that while Modric enjoyed a stellar pass accuracy rate of 91% in the Spanish top-flight in 2022/23 and lost possession on average just 7.9 times per game, Massengo enjoyed a similar record with a pass accuracy rate of 86%, while having lost possession just 7.8 times per game.

Such brilliance on the ball has cemented the five-time Champions League winner as one of the best of his generation, with the one-time Spurs man having been rewarded for his "fantastic career" - as hailed by Jose Mourinho - with the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

For Leeds then to potentially find their own answer to the 5 foot 8 magician in Massengo is a particularly exciting thought, with the former Bristol gem perhaps the man to ease Farke's midfield woes.