Leeds United have been offered the chance to bring Boca Juniors striker Mateo Retegui to the Premier League, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

What's the latest on Retegui to Leeds?

The Argentinian is currently out on a season-long loan at Club Atletico Tigre where they have the option to buy included as part of that deal having fallen out of favour under Hugo Ibarra, despite his contract at his parent side not expiring until the end of next year, as per Transfermarkt.

The Whites are one of several clubs to have recently been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old as Javi Gracia looks to revamp his attacking department ahead of the new term, and his target has already given him a potential boost that a deal can be done.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the forward admitted that he’ll be on the move at the end of the season and is ideally looking to secure a switch to Europe. As quoted by 90min, he said “Melarana [Tigre's president] said that in July it could be likely that I'll be sold. I really like the idea, it is a dream for everyone who plays football, the greatest teams are in Europe. In Italy there are great clubs, I like them all.”

According to 90min, Retegui has been “offered” to Premier League clubs including Leeds, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton and Leicester. The Whites, alongside the other named potential suitors, have been “made aware” of his availability as well as newly-promoted Burnley. AC Milan, Inter Milan, Lazio and Udinese are also “keen” to secure his services, whilst Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin are “weighing up” an approach.

Would Retegui be a good signing for Leeds?

Leeds veteran Patrick Bamford has already been heavily linked with an exit this summer, so should he depart, Retegui would be the perfect replacement and definitely a good signing at Elland Road.

The Adidas-sponsored star has posted 33 goal contributions (30 goals and three assists) in 53 appearances for Tigre where he’s currently averaging 3.9 shots per game, highlighting his prolific edge and desire to find the back of the net.

Standing at 6 foot 1, the colossus is also recording 2.7 aerial wins every 90 minutes so is the ideal target man up top with his height and physical presence, an attribute that has seen him lauded a “complete” striker by talent scout Jacek Kulig, so should the opportunity to land him arise, this really is a no-brainer of a deal to complete.