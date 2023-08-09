A major update has emerged on Leeds United and their pursuit of further defensive reinforcements before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

According to EDP journalist Paddy Davitt, the Whites are in "advanced" talks to sign right-back Max Aarons from Championship rivals Norwich City.

The accompanying report claims that the Yorkshire-based outfit are closing in on a deal for the England U21 international and are currently in the pole position to secure his signature.

It states that the two clubs are discussing a move that could be worth up to £12m for the Canaries academy product, who has one year left on his current contract at Carrow Road.

He would be the second Yellows full-back to make the switch to Leeds this summer as Sam Byram recently completed his move after leaving the Norfolk side at the end of last season.

How good is Max Aarons?

The 23-year-old dynamo is an exceptional Championship performer who would come in as a perfect signing for head coach Daniel Farke for a number of reasons.

Firstly, the pair have a pre-existing relationship that would allow the impressive full-back to hit the ground running at Elland Road this term.

Aarons made his senior debut under the German boss and went on to appear in 141 matches across three-and-a-bit seasons under his management.

This suggests that the defender knows exactly how he wants to play and the system that will be deployed in Yorkshire this season, which means that the U21 European Championship winner would be able to slot straight into the team with no problems.

Only Christoph Zimmermann (182) has featured in more games for Farke throughout his career and this shows that they know each other extremely well and that the Leeds tactician, who once described the English hotshot as "outstanding", trusts him to be a regular starter in his defence.

Secondly, Aarons is a proven player at this level who knows what it takes to win promotion to the Premier League.

The 5 foot 10 gem won two Championship titles in the 2018/19 and 2020/21 campaigns, which both came with the 46-year-old coach.

His performances in those years led to him being named in the PFA Team of the Year on both occasions, which shows that the talented youngster has been recognised as the best right-back across the division in two of his last three seasons outside of the top-flight.

Aarons, who has played 70 Premier League games for Norwich, would also come in with room to improve and could develop further with more time under Farke's wing.

The Leeds mastermind has been noted for his exceptional work with young talent and, at the age of 23, the Canaries right-back still has plenty of years left ahead of him to grow as a player.

This means that the £12m-rated star would be so perfect for the ex-Borussia Monchengladbach chief due to his quality, age, suitability to the system, and potential, which is why the club must push to get this deal over the line before any other side is able to swoop in at the last minute.