A £35,000-a-week Leeds United player could be set to leave the club in January despite forcing his way back into the squad in recent weeks. The Whites are back in action on Saturday against Derby County, looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Blackburn Rovers over the weekend.

Leeds United transfer news

The Yorkshire side are firmly in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League, and the January transfer window is an opportunity for them to strengthen areas of the team that may be weak.

One player Leeds have their eye on ahead of the New Year is Motherwell’s Lennon Miller. He is a top talent who is gaining admirers from the Premier League as well as the Championship due to his impressive performances in Scotland this season. Miller is said to be valued at £5 million, but it is unclear if Leeds will make this a priority signing in January.

But a move for Miller could be feasible, as it’s been reported that the Leeds hierarchy are preparing to make more money available for Daniel Farke in January. Club chiefs are laying the “groundwork” for a winter transfer “spree,” as Farke looks to get Leeds over the line and back into the top tier.

Indeed, Farke and co. will be looking to strengthen the squad in January and not weaken it, but they could have a fight on their hands to keep hold of one of their senior players.

£35k-p/w Leeds ace could leave in January

According to Austrian newspaper Kurier, relayed by Sport Witness, Leeds United’s Maximilian Wober is wanted by Red Bull Salzburg, his former club. The 26-year-old joined in January 2023 from the Austrian side and became an important player right away, as they tried to beat the drop in the Premier League.

Last season, Wober, who earns £35,000 a week at Leeds, was sent out on loan to Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach, where he played 25 times, scoring two goals and recording three assists. The Austrian international was linked with a move away during the summer but remained at Elland Road and has now featured for Leeds in the Championship after returning from knee surgery.

This report states that Salzburg, who were keen on re-signing the defender during the summer, are after Wober again in the New Year, as he’s remained on their radar. Wober has returned to action in the last week or so, playing in games against Swansea City and Luton Town but failing to appear in the game against Blackburn.

Max Wober's Red Bull Salzburg stats Apps 125 Goals 9 Assists 9

The defender could now leave the Championship in January, as he searches for regular football, and the possibility of returning to a former club may also appeal. Salzburg director Rouven Schröder has addressed the possibility of signing Wober (and Feyenoord's Gernot Trauner) in January: "They are two very good players. We have a young team, so experienced players are of course, exciting. But a lot of points have to be right, and we’ll examine transfers carefully."