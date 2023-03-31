Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia will also be without Max Wober against Arsenal due to injury, Adam Pope reports.

What’s the latest Leeds team news pre-Arsenal?

The Whites travel to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday afternoon looking to back up a crucial win over Wolves prior to the international break and move further away from the relegation zone.

Gracia admitted it will be a ‘very demanding’ afternoon at the Emirates, with his task not made any easier with several absentees. It was confirmed before his pre-match press conference that midfielder Tyler Adams had undergone hamstring surgery, and there were also question marks around Wober and Wilfried Gnonto after they sustained issues during the break with Austria and Italy respectively.

Wober posted on his Instagram account that he had picked up a small injury, and there has now been confirmation of his condition. Pope was present at thorp Arch for Gracia’s press conference, where he also said he was worried about injuries due to the size of Leeds’ squad. It was confirmed that both Wober and Gnonto are out of this weekend’s match, with Pope posting on Twitter:

“Wober and Gnonto also out along with Adams (who sounds like it'll be a bonus if we see him play again this season”

What will Gracia do without Wober?

Wober, hailed as 'very intelligent' and a 'leader' by former manager Jesse Marsch, has played in every minute of action under Gracia in the top flight, whereas Gnonto has started just two games, so the centre-back could be the bigger miss for the Leeds head coach against Mikel Arteta's side.

He does have options, though, with Robin Koch more than likely to continue without Wober on the right-hand side. Club captain Liam Cooper and versatile defender Pascal Struijk are the senior options available to Gracia, with the pair back on the bench last time out against Wolves.

There is also the possibility to go with both Cooper and Struijk alongside Koch in a back three, something Leeds haven’t done this season under Marsch or Gracia. Whites correspondent Beren Cross admitted he quite likes the idea of a back three with Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo as wing-backs and Marc Roca and Weston McKennie in midfield, and with Gracia expecting a busy afternoon at the back, perhaps he could be tempted to switch things up.