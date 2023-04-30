Leeds United defender Max Wober may miss this afternoon’s crucial meeting against Bournemouth through injury.

What’s the latest Leeds injury news?

The Whites travel south for this afternoon’s Premier League clash with the Cherries in what appears to be a must-win fixture in their bid to avoid the drop.

They begin the afternoon six points behind Bournemouth, who have won three of their last four, two of which came against relegation rivals Leicester City and Southampton.

Javi Gracia will be without Luis Sinsterra who has been ruled out for the season with an ankle injury, and it looks as if Wober may also miss out.

The Austrian returned from injury last weekend against Fulham but was once again absent in the 1-1 draw with Leicester in the week after missing training on Monday. Leeds correspondent Phil Hay, who was present for Gracia’s pre-match press conference at Thorp Arch, took to Twitter to provide the latest on Wober, saying:

“Wober not training yet. So a doubt for Sunday.”

Not good for Leeds…

Leeds haven’t had much luck when it comes to injuries this season, and being without Wober for large parts of the run-in hasn’t been ideal alongside midfielder Tyler Adams.

Described as an “intelligent” player and “leader” by former manager Jesse Marsch, the January arrival’s presence on the pitch has been noticeable. With Wober, Leeds haven’t conceded more than twice in a game, whereas without him, they have shipped four to Arsenal, five to Crystal Palace and six to Liverpool.

Therefore, as well as the blow to Sinisterra, this update on Wober isn’t ideal for Leeds, but hopefully, they will manage to record just a third away win of the season and return to Yorkshire this evening with three vital points.