A big Leeds United earner could require surgery after a new Thorp Arch injury update was shared by Adam Pope.

Leeds results and fixtures

It has been an interesting start to the season for the Whites and Daniel Farke. Leeds currently sit inside the Championship playoff places after picking up 11 points from a possible 18.

Wins were recorded against Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and most recently Cardiff City, draws against Portsmouth and West Brom, with their only defeat coming to Burnley. The games come thick and fast for Farke and his side, with Coventry City next up at Elland Road.

Leeds United's next five Championship games Date Leeds United vs Coventry City September 28 Norwich City vs Leeds United October 1 Sunderland vs Leeds United October 4 Leeds United vs Sheffield United October 18 Leeds United vs Watford October 22

Leeds, who recently announced a plan to expand Elland Road, will be without a number of players for the game, and a concerning injury update has emerged on one specific player.

Taking to X, Pope, who was at Thorp Arch for Farke’s pre-match press conference on Thursday, stated that Wober is still out and that he may now even need surgery on his knee, with a decision to be made over the coming days.

Farke said how the defender had a setback last week before Cardiff and explained the next steps for the player: "Max will also miss this game, he had a set-back in training on Friday before Cardiff, that was why he wasn't in the matchday squad.

"Some ongoing problems with his knee. Our medical department tries everything to find a conservative solution and we'll find out in the next days. We tried to push him back into team training but we need to make a decision in the next days if this doesn't work and he can't return. Probably our choice would then be surgery and then he'd miss out a few weeks. But we're hopeful we can bring him back into training in the early stage of next week."

Wober, who returned from a loan spell with Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer, is yet to make an impact in Leeds’ 24/25 campaign, with his only appearance coming against Middlesbrough in a 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat.

The Austria international, on £35,000-a-week, has been third choice behind Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon but could have been in line to feature if he was fit, with Struijk also a doubt this weekend.

However, that won’t be the case, with Wober still sidelined. Former RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has heaped praise on the 26-year-old in the past, saying: "Max is not only a really good defender just in the way we want of him. He is also a real leader in the team who is happy to take on responsibility, which is an important factor for our young team."