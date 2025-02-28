Leeds United centre-forward Patrick Bamford suffered a hamstring injury in the club's 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers on New Year's Day and the striker remains unavailable to this day.

The former England international has not made an appearance since that clash with Rovers and Daniel Farke revealed in his most recent press conference that he is "struggling" to provide a timeline for the attacker's return to action in the Championship.

With all due respect to the experienced forward, the Whites have not missed him much on the pitch as they sit top of the division, whilst he failed to score in ten appearances in the league during the first half of the campaign.