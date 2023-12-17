Leeds United could accept an offer for one of their first-team stars in January as Daniel Farke aims to continue his side's promotion push, according to a recent report.

Leeds United 1-1 Coventry City

In a lively match at Elland Road on Saturday, Leeds and Coventry City shared the spoils and took a point apiece after Crysencio Summerville's opener was ruled out by a reply from Bobby Thomas eight minutes later.

Making it two games without a victory for the Whites in the Championship, Farke's men remain third in the table with 42 points from their 22 fixtures played; however, Southampton lurk just below them on goal difference following a 4-0 victory over Blackburn at St Mary's Stadium.

In his post-match press conference, Farke didn't hide his frustration after failing to take three points against the visitors, saying:

"Disappointment and frustration. When you win a point you see positive aspects but after this game it feels like two points dropped. When you judge the game, we should have won. We did more than enough."

"I don't want to talk about the positives. Coventry put everyone who could defend on their teamsheet. They left their creative players out. It was clear that they would sit very deep. You have to be relentless until you open them. We did this with a fantastic goal. The problem is we didn't bury the game."

One flashpoint during proceedings came at the end, where Summerville refused to shake Thomas' hand at the conclusion of the game, leading to something of a brawl between the two sets of players on the field in which several key men had to intervene.

Now, one of the men involved in the scenes at full-time, Wilfried Gnonto, who restrained Summerville before getting involved in an altercation of his own, could now be allowed to depart Elland Road in the January transfer window.

Wilfried Gnonto could leave Leeds...

According to Football Insider, Leeds United could sell Italy international Gnonto in January and use the funds to invest further in their playing squad. The former FC Zurich man has struggled for regular football under Farke and is being monitored by several clubs from the Premier League and his native Italy.

Wilfried Gnonto's key Championship statistics in 2023/24 (Sofascore) Expected assists 1.41 Successful dribbles 0.9 (56%) Touches 27.4 Possession lost 6.8 Goal conversion 7%

The 20-year-old is under contract at the Whites until 2027 and previously agitated for a move earlier this year and was removed from first-team activities; however, he has since returned to the fold to try and help his side's promotion push.

Labelled "special" by former coach Michael Skubala, the Verbania-born man has made 17 appearances in all competitions this term, registering one goal and a solitary assist (Gnonto statistics - Transfermarkt).

Looking ahead, cashing in on Gnonto could be a productive way of being able to bankroll new signings that could earn promotion at Leeds, making this one to watch.