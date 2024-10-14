Leeds United may be forced into desperate measures to try and fix their early season injury crisis and may well be forced to recall a gem that has hardly featured in Daniel Farke's plans thus far.

Currently just three points off top spot in the Championship and having thrown away two points against Sunderland in their most recent outing, it has not been an awful start to Leeds United's promotion push given the mass change that occurred over the summer.

However, it could be set to get much harder as injuries rack up for Farke's side. Dan James and Max Wober are both sidelined through hamstring and knee issues respectively, but it is in midfield that the issues really begin to reveal themselves.

That comes as Ethan Ampadu was forced off in the first half of Leeds' win over Coventry City with a knee injury, before midfield partner Ilia Gruev suffered a similar fate three days later in a draw with Norwich City.

Farke revealed that he didn't expect Ampadu to return until the end of 2024, explaining that: "It’s a serious knee injury, he’s damaged his lateral ligament. The doctors have recommended conservative treatment so doesn’t need surgery, but it’s difficult to predict how long he’ll be out. Ten weeks until he’s back in team training."

Gruev is likely to be similar after the club confirmed a "significant injury to his meniscus" which will require "an extended period of rehabilitation". There had been reports of a deal to sign free agent Cheikhou Kouyate on a short-term deal, but these have since been quashed and it appears that Leeds are exploring other options. Now, one of those options has emerged.

Leeds could consider loan recall for young midfielder

That comes as Leeds United could consider recalling young midfielder Dyako Gyabi from his Plymouth Argyle loan spell, according to former Elland Road stalwart Paul Robinson.

As it stands, Farke can only call upon Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell in central midfield, while youngster Charlie Crew could be forced into the first team from the reserves.

But, instead of going to the free agent market, Leeds have been tipped to recall Gyabi, who has managed just 46 minutes of action under Farke to date.

Darko Gyabi at Plymouth this season Appearances 9 Starts 8 Goals 0 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 2

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson admitted that he was unsure if a clause to cut the loan short existed for the midfielder, who has cemented himself as a key part of Wayne Rooney's side, but added that if it did he was certain Leeds would consider it.

“They’ve got Darko Gyabi as well, who’s on loan at Plymouth. He’s gone there on a season-long loan and he’s doing really well under Wayne Rooney.

“If there is a clause to recall him from that loan deal then that may be something they look to do to help with their midfield numbers. Whether that would be possible to make happen immediately is up in the air, but it is an avenue the Leeds hierarchy could consider.”

Though unfavoured under Farke to date, given his form in the Championship thus far this season, Gyabi's return could be an excellent option should it be available to the Elland Road outfit.