Leeds United could give the "green light" for a "brilliant player" to exit Elland Road in January, despite manager Daniel Farke praising him for his attitude.

Leeds losing ground in promotion push

After just one win in their last five Championship games, Leeds are slowly losing ground in their Premier League promotion push - currently sitting nine points behind second-placed Ipswich Town, who occupy the second automatic place.

The Whites' form has taken a bit of a nosedive after their promising start to the campaign, and Farke will be hoping to resurrect it - and quickly - if they're to usurp Ipswich Town and Southampton to climb into the top two.

Leeds take on Birmingham City on New Year's Day, which represents a good opportunity to get back to winning ways against a side not exactly in great form themselves.

Farke's side could also look to strengthen their ranks in the looming January transfer window, with reports this week suggesting Leeds are eyeing a move for Bournemouth forward David Brooks.

Leeds' transfer plans may need to be bolstered financially by players moving the other way, though, and one player heavily tipped to do so is Wilfried Gnonto.

Leeds could green-light Gnonto exit

The Italian has featured in 19 of Leeds' second-tier matches, but just seven of those have been starts in what must be a frustration for Gnonto.

According to Il Romanista.it, Gnonto wants to leave Leeds and they may "give the green light" to his exit, with "several teams" from Italy tracking the player.

Lazio and Fiorentina are among his admirers, but Farke's men will only allow him to go in the event of a fair offer of around £13 million.

The Italian has scored just one goal and assisted one other this term, which is a far cry from his electric Premier League form last campaign.

Nevertheless, Farke has actually praised Gnonto's attitude in coping with a lack of chances to start.

"What I like a lot about Willy at the moment is his attitude," said Farke to the Yorkshire Evening Post earlier this month (via LeedsAllOver).

"He was always used to shine, always the posterboy. It’s not easy when he’s on the bench, but when we score and do positive stuff, the first one celebrating on the pitch is Willy. I like our team spirit that we are also happy for the teammates. It’s also a good solution to find our best way back. He has to be stubborn and patient and keep going, and he will be back at his best, I’m sure."

Journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, also expressed his surprise at Leeds not starting such a "brilliant player" more often.

"I'm really surprised a player that is this good is not in the starting lineup at a Championship club," said Jones.

"Especially when he was given a second chance at Leeds to make things work and was forgiven for that little moment he had in the summer. He is a brilliant player, but that has to be matched by the right mindset."