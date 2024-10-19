A former Leeds United player believes Daniel Farke could be sacked by the club before Christmas, amid links to a “fantastic” manager.

After missing out on promotion to the Premier League last season after a Championship playoff final defeat to Southampton the pressure is on Farke to deliver this season.

On paper, Leeds have the most expensive squad in the second tier when it comes to average value per player, despite selling numerous stars over the summer.

Championship's most expensive squads Squad size Average Transfermarkt value per player Leeds United 23 €7.53m Burnley 30 €6.22m Luton Town 28 €3.61m Sheffield United 25 €3.56m Sunderland 30 €3.34m Coventry City 26 €2.97m Middlesbrough 30 €2.69m

Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara were all regulars last season and have since been sold, although the 49ers Enterprises did bring in a number of signings including big permanent deals for Joe Rodon and Largie Ramazani.

Should the Whites fail to win promotion again, more players could leave Elland Road in 2025, with Patrick Bamford looking to quit Leeds according to recent reports.

Farke’s position as Leeds manager has already come under question in 2024/25, and one pundit thinks he could be gone before the New Year if things don’t go to plan in the coming months.

Ex-Leeds man David Norris makes sack claim on Daniel Farke

Talking to MOT Leeds News, former Whites midfielder David Norris feels that should Leeds go on a five or six game run without a win, the 49ers could sack Farke before 2025.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has been linked with replacing Farke at Leeds, and Norris said that the Baggies should be worried about the “fantastic” manager’s rumoured £2m release clause.

“The problem for Daniel Farke is that he can’t go five or six games without a win, that pressure is really on. Carlos Corberan at West Brom was obviously someone they were linked with not too long ago, and he’s done really well since leaving as Leeds’ number two. West Brom should be worried about his release clause.

“Any sort of bad run and I do think Leeds could push the button, even if it’s this side of Christmas.”

Reacting to the rumours of interest from Leeds in Corberan last month, Carlton Palmer called it “disrespectful” to Farke.

"I think it's disrespectful. Daniel Farke took them to the play-off final and, obviously, people are disappointed that they weren't promoted last season, but he had a lot of work to do and got 90 points. If he delivers 90 points again this season, they will be promoted.”

Both West Brom and Leeds are battling for automatic promotion to the Premier League, and should the Whites go on a five-game winless run as Norris alludes to, it will be interesting to see their stance on Farke.