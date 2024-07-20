Leeds United could be set to sell one of their senior squad members despite having already agreed a loan move this summer, according to a fresh report.

More departures incoming at Elland Road

It has already been a busy summer for Daniel Farke and Leeds United ahead of the new Championship season, but it is showing no signs of slowing down.

Archie Gray and Glen Kamara have both left the club in deals worth almost a combined £50m, with the sale of teenage Gray key to keeping Leeds compliant with financial fair play rules after missing out on promotion back to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Charlie Cresswell has joined Ligue 1 side Toulouse and loan duo Marc Roca and Diego Llorente have both completed permanent moves away to Real Betis. Robin Koch, Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton have all also left on free transfers, while incomings have been slow at Elland Road with only Joe Rodon arriving on a permanent basis so far.

Leeds United exits so far Player Fee Archie Gray £35m Luis Sinisterra £20m Glen Kamara £8.5m Marc Roca £3.8m Charlie Cresswell £3.8m Diego Llorente £2.7m Sam Greenwood Loan Jack Harrison Loan Darko Gyabi Loan Robin Koch Free Jamie Shackleton Free Luke Ayling Free Fees courtesy of Transfermarkt

Now, they are set to see another man exit in the form of Rasmus Kristensen, who is on the verge of joining 2022 Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt for the upcoming campaign.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Danish defender is making the switch on a season long loan, with Frankfurt having an option to buy the defender for £15m at the end of the campaign should the German outfit opt to make the move permanent, a move which would make him second among their record signings. Now, there could be yet more funds coming into Elland Road in a bizarre twist.

Loanees move could be made permanent already

That comes courtesy of Jack Harrison, who is currently on loan with Everton in the Premier League. The Englishman spent last season with the Toffees and a clause in his contract has allowed him to go on loan once more for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign, which the Toffees duly took up.

But now, it could be made permanent before the season even begins. That is according to a shock report from Give Me Sport, who claim that the Merseyside outfit could look to "renegotiate the terms" of the deal by "upgrading" the move to a permanent one.

That is a result of their transfer plans elsewhere, where they are exploring moves to sign both Chelsea's Armando Broja and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan this summer. However, Premier League rules state that only two loans can be made by any Premier League club in a season, which is causing friction at Goodison Park.

And Harrison, who cost Leeds United £11m back in 2021, could be the cheapest deal to make permanent, with the forward valued at £15m by transfer site Transfermarkt.

Leeds, of course, would be under no obligation to accept a permanent deal, with the attacker still having four years left to run on his £90,000 a week deal at Elland Road.