A pundit has claimed that Leeds United could table a "very" quick bid to sign one £10 million player if they achieve Premier League promotion.

Leeds United cruise into Championship play-off final

Daniel Farke's side cruised into the Championship play-off final at the expense of Norwich City, with Leeds hammering the Canaries 4-0 at Elland Road on Thursday evening to the delight of home supporters.

Goals from Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville secured Leeds a place at Wembley on May 26, where they will face off against Southampton to decide who grabs that final English top-flight spot after Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

The result against Norwich cost David Wagner his job, with the Carrow Road side now on the lookout for a new manager after missing out on promotion. Moods are the polar opposite in Yorkshire, though, as Farke suggested to the press afterwards.

Leeds United's star performers in 4-0 win over Norwich Player Match Rating (via WhoScored) Crysencio Summerville 8.6 Georginio Rutter 8.5 Wilfried Gnonto 8.3 Illia Gruev 8.1 Joel Piroe 8.1

"Well done to the boys. It was one of the most complete performances of the season against a really good side," said Farke on Leeds' win over Norwich.

"We were up early and they tried everything to come back at us. But we made sure we came back in with the clean sheet.

"It wasn't a perfect evening, sometimes we were a bit over-excited in possession and in our emotions, because we have a pretty young side. It was a great night for us. But there is more to come and I'm already focused on the next task."

Wales international and Tottenham loanee Joe Rodon assisted Leeds in keeping the clean sheet, as he has done for a lot of the season, barring their poor run towards the end of the normal season.

The Whites have been impressed with the defender and want to sign him permanently from Spurs this summer, as has been widely reported, with some outlets claiming that Leeds chiefs have already held talks over a permanent deal for Rodon.

It is also claimed that Rodon tops Farke's summer transfer wishlist, with Spurs pundit John Wenham sharing how he thinks Leeds will proceed.

Wenham says Leeds will table "very" quick bid for Rodon if promoted

Speaking to Tottenham News, Wenham says Leeds may table a "very" quick bid for Rodon if they achieve promotion, coming after reports he could cost as little as £10 million.

“Rodon’s Tottenham future is dependent on the Championship play-offs,” Wenham said.

“Should Leeds United secure promotion, I imagine they will look to sign Rodon permanently. I imagine a bid will come in very quickly if they secure a return to the Premier League.”

The centre-back has made nearly 50 appearances in all competitions under Farke this season, becoming an indispensable member of his starting XIs each week, and it could be imperative to keep him beyond 23/24.