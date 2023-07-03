Leeds United journalist Conor McGilligan says he is "exceptionally worried" about the club's future should manager Regis Le Bris be appointed ahead of Daniel Farke.

What's the latest on Leeds' manager hunt?

As Leeds await the green light on their change of ownership, with 49ers Enterprises being made to wait for their takeover to be finalised by the English Football League, there is still an empty manager's seat at Elland Road.

It has been over a month since Leeds parted ways with Sam Allardyce after the coach failed to save the club from Premier League relegation, with the Whites still uncertain on who their next manager will be come the beginning of the Championship season.

Daniel Farke is the favourite to take over in Yorkshire and is an obvious candidate given his two successful promotion campaigns with Norwich City, while another shortlisted name in Patrick Vieira is out of the running having agreed to take charge of Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

However, there have also been links with another French top-flight manager in recent days, with Lorient's Regis Le Bris being touted with a move to the Whites.

Le Bris guided Lorient to a tenth-placed Ligue 1 finish last season, winning 15, drawing ten and losing 13 of his 38 league games. Les Murles won eight of their opening ten matches but fell away in the second part of the campaign.

What did McGilligan say?

Journalist Conor McGilligan, speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, believes that opting for the inexperienced Le Bris over the proven Farke would be a poor decision for the club, expressing his concern over the managerial situation.

"Regis Le Bris was someone who we spoke about on the channel a while ago, and he was being reported about a month ago, so whether or not it's just agent talk, it's speculative and all this sort of stuff, you'd hope that," said McGilligan.

He added: "You have literally got a proven manager in the Championship, who was in the Bundesliga, finished mid-table in the Bundesliga last season, has an excellent points-per-game ratio and has won the Championship twice at a canter.

"[If] we are going for an unknown Regis Le Bris, who has done okay in Lorient for one season, and that's kind of up for debate as well, I would be exceptionally worried, exceptionally worried. And then the direction of the club completely changes because Regis Le Bris will have completely different targets to Daniel Farke."

McGilligan also suggests that the recent arrival of recruitment chief Nick Hammond, who he claims mainly focuses on players in the United Kingdom, points toward Farke's appointment looking more likely.

With Leeds' opening fixture against Cardiff City just over a month away and pre-season on the horizon, the club need to act quickly to bring in a new coach that can guide them back to the Premier League.