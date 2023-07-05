After a protracted search to find a new permanent head coach, Leeds United have moved to end the recent uncertainty by snapping up former Norwich City and Borussia Monchengladbach boss, Daniel Farke.

The 46-year-old - who has been appointed on a four-year deal - has been tasked with trying to take the Elland Road outfit back into the top flight, having previously enjoyed two promotions from the Championship during his prior stint with the Canaries.

If the German tactician is to repeat that feat in his new surroundings, however, one key area that he will need to improve is the club's dour defensive record, with the Whites having shipped 79 and 78 league goals in each of the last two seasons, respectively.

Such a grim return has not been helped by the woes of first-choice goalkeeper, Illan Meslier, with the 6 foot 6 Frenchman having arguably been "a massive liability" for his side last term, as per journalist David Kent.

As Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher stated during that dismal 2022/23 campaign, the 23-year-old arguably looks like a "kid in goal" due to his slender frame, as he simply offers "no presence" in the sticks.

The former Lorient man notably made three errors leading to goals in the Premier League last season as a sign of his shortcomings, with only Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris making more mistakes in the division (four).

The £30k-per-week man's costly blunders ultimately saw him axed from the starting lineup for the final four games of the season following Sam Allardyce's interim appointment, with one-time Everton man Joel Robles having been given the nod instead.

As per The Athletic's Phil Hay, the expectation is that Meslier will be moved on this summer if an acceptable offer is received by the club, with Farke seemingly needing to ensure that he does all he can to finally rid Leeds of their problematic stopper.

Who could replace Meslier at Leeds?

With the aforementioned Robles having left the Yorkshire side following the expiry of his contract last month, Farke is currently short on options with regard to who can replace the France U21 international ahead of next season.

That being said, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Leeds are said to be "battling it out" with AFC Bournemouth for the signing of Newcastle United's, Karl Darlow, with a bid for the 32-year-old potentially in the offing.

The experienced Englishman - who has two years left to run on his existing deal at St James' Park - notably enjoyed a strong spell on loan at Hull City in the second half of last season, having arguably been "outstanding" for the Tigers, according to pundit Carlton Palmer.

As Palmer also stated - when discussing Middlesborough's interest in Darlow - the one-time Nottingham Forest man could represent a "shrewd piece of business", particularly as he is valued at just €800k (£700k), according to Football Transfers.

With recent reports suggesting that Meslier could command a fee of around £30m if he is to be sold, Farke could then utilise those funds elsewhere to strengthen his squad, while snapping up the Magpies man for a possible bargain fee.

While Darlow's impact on Tyneside has been sporadic of late - having made just 100 appearances for the club over the last nine years - his form on loan at Hull should represent a strong gauge of his quality, as he kept five clean sheets from just 12 outings - the same as Meslier achieved from 34 appearances last season.

As such, if Farke is looking to move the latter man on, then snapping up the £30k-per-week titan could be just the solution for those at Elland Road.