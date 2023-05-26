Leeds United coach Michael Skubala is likely to stay at the club this summer even if others leave, according to an update from journalist Joe Donnohue.

What is Skubala's current role?

The Whites have endured a rocky season both on and off the pitch, with performances nowhere near good enough, and both Jesse Marsch and Javi Garcia sacked after disappointing spells in charge. Sam Allardyce is now the man tasked with keeping them in the Premier League, but that looks like a tall order heading into the final day of the season.

Someone who also had a small stint as caretaker manager was Skubala, who led the club back in February, alongside Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas. He was only in charge for three matches, but did manage to pick up an admirable point away to rivals Manchester United, in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Since then, the 40-year-old, who plays a 4-2-3-1 system, has been promoted to a role as a first-team coach, having been manager of the Under-21s beforehand, as his career continues to improve. While Allardyce and his coaches look likely to depart this summer, a key update has emerged regarding Skubala's future.

Will Skubala stay put at Leeds?

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post's Donnohue, Skubala will remain at Leeds moving forward, with a summer exit not expected:

"Michael Skubala took on a first-team coaching role under Javi Gracia and now Sam Allardyce and is expected to stay at the club even if Allardyce and assistants Robbie Keane and Karl Robinson depart. "There is the possibility Skubala returns to coach the Under-21 side with whom he enjoyed success this season, given current 21s lead coach Paco Gallardo was a Victor Orta hire."

Skubala staying put is good news for Leeds, with the Englishman seemingly highly thought of at the club, and someone who has been described as "absolutely brilliant" by Whites right-back Luke Ayling in the recent past.

He was once manager of England's futsal team between 2017 and 2021, and even spent time as assistant manager to England's U18 side for 18 months prior to moving to Yorkshire.

Returning to the U21s setup would arguably feel like a backwards step, however, given his current first-team role, but if he is happy to return there and work his way up, it would be good news for Leeds, allowing him to improve the youngsters hoping to make the grade at Elland Road.