Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell has undergone surgery on a fractured eye socket and will miss the rest of the season as a result.

What’s the latest injury news on Cresswell?

Cresswell has been out on loan with Championship side Millwall where he has made 30 appearances in all competitions. The 20-year-old has even weighed in with five goals in the second tier, with Gary Rowett’s side currently in the playoff places.

However, the Leeds defender has missed the last three games after suffering a "significant" injury against West Brom at the beginning of the month. There has now been an update on the player’s condition, one that isn’t good for either Cresswell or Millwall.

Reporter Rich Cawley relayed an update regarding Cresswell in the last 48 hours, stating on Twitter that the Leeds gem has undergone eye surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

He added that Cresswell has a five-to-six-week recovery period, but even if Millwall reach the playoff final, would more than likely miss out due to not being match fit.

What next for Cresswell at Leeds?

Cresswell has enjoyed a positive loan spell at The Den and has been the club’s second-best performer this season, leading the way for clearances and blocks made, as per WhoScored.

His average match rating is actually better than any Leeds player, and the Whites’ survival hopes could well have a say in Cresswell’s future. The youngster was heavily linked with a permanent exit from Elland Road back in January, however, he is still under contract in Yorkshire until 2025.

Leeds have been leaking goals in the Premier League in recent weeks, shipping for against Arsenal, five vs Crystal Palace and six last time out against Liverpool, so if they are relegated, Cresswell may find himself with a chance to break into the club’s first-team plans. He could even look at forcing his way into the first-team setup even if Leeds stay up following his successful loan spell, but that may depend on who is in charge heading into the 2023/24 season.

The England U21 international has done his chances no harm this season, though, being hailed as “excellent” by Rowett and his Transfermarkt valuation increasing to a career-high figure. It is unfortunate that his season is now over, but it’ll be interesting to see where he is plying his trade in the 2023/24 campaign.