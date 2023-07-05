Leeds United have been keeping tabs on AZ Alkmaar defender Milos Kerkez ahead of a potential move to the Championship, according to reports.

Who is Milos Kerkez?

Kerkez is primarily a left-back who currently plies his trade at the AFAS Stadium having moved there from AC Milan’s U19s back in January 2022. He’s since gone on to become a regular feature of the first-team having made 33 starts out of 34 Eredivisie matches last season.

The Hungary international’s contract isn’t set to expire for another three years, but after emerging as Pascal Jansen’s fourth best-performing defensive player during the previous term, he’s caught the eye of the 49ers, and not for the first time.

Back in April, Portuguese outlet Record reported that the Whites were applying pressure to sign the 19-year-old ahead of the ongoing window, and with Daniel Farke now in charge, it seems that they are still continuing to pursue a deal for their target.

In Yorkshire, Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo and Leo Hjelde are the boss’ current options at left-back but it’s currently unknown as to which players will be departing over the coming weeks following relegation, so reinforcements may well be needed, which is where the teenager comes into play.

Are Leeds signing Kerkez?

According to The Daily Mail, Leeds have “checked on” Kerkez “over the past year” ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Premier League high-flyers Newcastle United, fellow second-tier rivals Leicester City and Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund are also keeping tabs, but it’s Bournemouth who are the first club to have “opened discussions”.

The Cherries are “in talks” regarding a deal for the defender, who is valued at “over” £20m by AZ Alkmaar, so the Whites hierarchy will have to act fast should they want to beat their competitors in the race for his signature.

Could Kerkez be a good addition for Farke?

Leeds will know that Kerkez would be more of a signing for the long-term future of the club being just 19 years of age, but having been hailed a “high-quality” left-back by talent scout Jacek Kulig, he would be a promising acquisition for Farke to have at his disposal.

Sponsored by Adidas, the left-footed gem won 32 out of his 54 tackles made last season which was the second-highest success rate throughout the whole of his squad, as per FBRef, whilst also averaging 1.5 clearances each outing, so he’s obviously strong in the natural aspect of his game.

The youngster however equally contributed to efforts in the final third having ranked in the 92nd percentile for attacking touches in the opposition’s area by players in his position, which resulted in him clocking up 12 goal contributions (seven assists and five goals) across all competitions, showing his desire to burst down the flank.

Finally, Kerkez would provide the manager with some great versatility with his ability to operate slightly higher up on the left side of the midfield and even on the opposite wing at right-back alongside his usual role in the defensive backline which is yet another attribute that the hierarchy will be attracted to.