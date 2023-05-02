Amid the multitude of issues surrounding relegation strugglers Leeds United at present, one of the major causes for concern has been at right-back, with neither Jesse Marsch nor Javi Gracia having been able to settle on a consistent option in that.

Despite splashing out £10m on Rasmus Kristensen last summer, the former Red Bull Salzburg man has "failed to make the step up from the Austrian Bundesliga to the Premier League", according to writer Zach Lowy, having endured a difficult campaign at Elland Road.

The Denmark international has battled it out with experienced Englishman, Luke Ayling for a starting role of late, although the latter man has also been rather uninspiring, having been described as "absolutely woeful" by broadcaster Conor McGilligan.

As Leeds Live's Beren Cross only recently noted following the 2-1 defeat to Fulham, 'right-back has been the biggest of many positional problems in the team this season', with the Whites likely needing to find a longer-term solution next season.

There may well have been those keen to see Cody Drameh earn a promotion to the first team next term after spending the second half of the current campaign on loan at Luton Town, with the former Fulham ace having been "really good" during his time in the Championship, according to Hatters boss, Rob Edwards.

That being said, however, the 21-year-old is facing an uncertain future at his parent club amid reports that he could be set to leave at the end of the season, with Burnley - who only recently secured a return to the top flight - said to be keen on his signature.

As such, Leeds may have to look elsewhere for a potential long-term fit on the right side of the defence, with a standout candidate having perhaps presented himself in the form of "versatile" teenager, Morten Spencer, as hailed by BBC reporter, Adam Pope.

Who is Leeds's Morten Spencer?

While a midfielder by trade, young Spencer - who only recently extended his deal until 2024 - has popped up in a variety of positions in the youth ranks in season, including taking on the right-back role in each of the last three Premier League 2 games.

The Darlington-born sensation seemingly 'looked at ease' in that new role in the recent clash with West Bromwich Albion at U21 level, according to Leeds Live's William Jackson, having 'moved the ball forward well and delivered a number of dangerous set-pieces.'

A player who "loves a big slide tackle", according to journalist Joe Donnohue, the former Norway youth international has made a strong impression in the academy set-up of late, having initially been snapped up back in 2019, amid rival interest from Manchester City.

That swoop from Sunderland appeared a real "coup" at the time - as per respected insider The 4th Official - with the £140-p/w youngster perhaps deserving of a chance to finally impress at senior level.

Even though a full-back role may not be Spencer's natural position, with both Ayling and Kristensen currently struggling for form - and with Drameh seemingly set for an exit - an opportunity in the first-team could well come sooner rather than later.