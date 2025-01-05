Leeds United are now moving to sign an “unbelievable” £10 million player ahead of rivals Sheffield United, according to a recent report.

Leeds United transfer news

The Whites’ automatic promotion hopes suffered a severe blow on Saturday, as they were pegged back to 3-3 by Hull City after looking on course to seal all three points when taking a 3-1 lead with 10 minutes to go. The Yorkshire side remains top of the Championship table, and even though they are in a good position, it is expected that they look to strengthen their side this month to ensure they secure promotion.

However, Daniel Farke revealed after the draw at Hull that he doesn’t “expect much” in terms of players arriving this month. The German said that he is “not a big fan” of the January transfer window, and he is confident his squad has the quality required to hold on to their position.

Farke said: “I don't like when the group is too big. Once everyone is fit, and you have four players for one position, it could also be negative for the spirit and the togetherness.

"If you are forced to do something due to injuries or something is really missing in the group, then you have to react, but when you're sitting at the top of the table - there can't be too much wrong."

Leeds open talks to sign "unbelievable" £10m player

But while Farke says that he is not expecting much activity in terms of incomings, it has been reported by The Sun that Leeds and the 49ers have opened talks to sign Andrew Omobamidele this month.

The 22-year-old currently plays for Premier League side Nottingham Forest and has done so since September 2023, when he joined from Norwich City. Omobamidele, who has been labelled as “unbelievable” by international teammate Gavin Bazunu, played 11 times in the Premier League last season, but he has yet to feature this term.

Given that he doesn’t appear to feature in Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans, a move could be on the cards this month. The Sun reports that the Whites have now begun talks over a deal to sign the central defender. Nottingham Forest are willing to let Omobamidele leave the City Ground, with a loan and an obligation to buy a real possibility.

Andrew Omobamidele's 23/24 Premier League stats Apps 11 Minutes per game 71 Interceptions per game 1.2 Tackles per game 0.9 Balls recovered per 90 1.9 Clearances per 90 3.8 Passing accuracy per game 24.5 (87%)

The Reds hope to get around £10 million for the defender, who Leeds see as a long-term investment and a player who would provide serious competition. However, they are not alone in their pursuit, as rivals Sheffield United are also keen on signing Omobamidele, but they would prefer a loan deal. So, Leeds will hope they have an edge when it comes to completing a transfer, as they may look to sign the player on a permanent basis and there is also the fact that Farke was the one who gave Omobamidele his chance at Norwich City.