Leeds United did well to survive last season, even if it came at the expense of their legendary manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Whether Jesse Marsch's introduction actually had that big of an impact can be debated, but the subsequent summer was admittedly a tough one for the American to navigate considering he had to not only convince quality players to join a side that only avoided the drop on the final day but also contend with major outgoings too.

Whilst Kalvin Phillips' sale was upsetting, the exit of Raphinha had become almost inevitable as he continued to shine for a struggling Whites side.

The Brazilian was their top scorer last season, with his goals proving vital in retaining their Premier League status for another year. However, everybody could see that he was far too good to remain struggling at the foot of the table.

When Barcelona came calling, Victor Orta reluctantly sanctioned his sale.

With those around the club knowing how much of a blow that was, they must surely ensure the same does not happen with Wilfried Gnonto this summer, who is of interest to a few European outfits.

Will Wilfried Gnonto leave Leeds?

Given his Italian heritage, it is no surprise to see the likes of Napoli and Juventus mentioned as interested parties come the next transfer window. 90min suggest that a host of other clubs within the Serie A have kept tabs on the youngster, who reportedly holds an interest in returning to his homeland to ply his trade.

However, it is certain that Javi Gracia will seek to avoid this at all costs, with the 19-year-old having only signed a five-year £20k-per-week deal back in 2022. It, therefore, leaves the Yorkshire outfit in a position of strength, but it also rests heavily on them once again staying in the league.

That's not to suggest that Gnonto is not doing all he can to ensure this, with two assists in his last two games, both of which heralded important points.

Those involvements marked a rise to five goal contributions in his debut season from out wide, yet it is his work on the ball that has truly captured the attention. His incredible speed and lightning-quick feet make him a tough task for any full-back in the division, as sports host Rich Williams described him as: "get-you-out-your-seat, leave-you-open-mouthed kinda sensational".

This was further supported by the claims of Tam McManus, who also noted: "He just looks like a little pocket rocket. He looks like he has a real low centre of gravity and he looks absolutely tremendous."

Whilst he may not have enjoyed a season laden with goals like his successor, the promise of the bright future he brings partnered with his impressive start to life at Elland Road means that a summer exit would arguably hit just as hard. Gracia must do all he can to prevent this.