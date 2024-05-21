Leeds United could be preparing for a Premier League campaign this time next week as they face Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.

The Whites travel to London knowing that they are potentially 90 minutes away from returning to the top-flight of English football at the first time of asking.

Daniel Farke's side swept his former side Norwich City away with ease as they won 4-0 in the semi-finals of the play-offs, and they now must overcome Russell Martin's men at Wembley to claim their place in the top division.

If Leeds do win promotion back to the Premier League, the German head coach will have to make a number of tough decisions with the playing squad to ensure that his group is strong enough to kick on and achieve a successful season.

The upcoming summer transfer window will provide the Whites to bring in new talent to bolster the team, whilst it also allows them to cash in on players they want to move on.

With this in mind, Farke must finally cash in on one player - on more wages per week than Crysencio Summerville - who is now reportedly set for talks over his future at Elland Road in the coming weeks.

Forward set for Leeds exit talks

According to Football Insider, Premier League side Everton are set to hold talks with the club over a deal to sign Jack Harrison on a permanent basis this summer.

The report claims that the two teams will meet to discuss a possible permanent exit from Yorkshire for the English forward after the play-off final on Sunday.

It adds that the former Manchester City winger is keen to remain with Sean Dyche on Merseyside and is 'unlikely' to play for Leeds again, irrespective of the league they are in next season.

The outlet states that Everton have confirmed that Harrison will be returning to Elland Road upon the expiry of his current loan deal, but that a permanent move is still on the cards for the ex-MLS attacker.

There is no mention, however, of how much the Whites would want or the wing wizard, or how much the Toffees are prepared to pay to land his services this summer.

Leeds paid £11m to sign the ace from Manchester City in 2021 and Transfermarkt currently has his market value at £18.8m, which possibly provides an insight into the kind of fee the club could demand.

Farke must now finally cash in on the winger, who the Whites failed to part ways with permanently last summer, this summer and use the funds to reinvest in his squad, whether that is for a Premier League or Championship campaign.

Jack Harrison's career with Leeds in numbers

The young winger initially joined the club on loan from Manchester City in the summer of 2018 and spent three seasons at Elland Road on a temporary basis before his permanent switch in 2021.

Harrison only managed four goals and three assists in 37 matches in the Championship during his debut season under Marcelo Bielsa in the 2018/19 campaign.

However, he followed that up with a return of six goals and eight assists in 46 matches as Leeds won the title and secured promotion up to the Premier League.

The left-footed ace then proved himself to be a useful player for Bielsa and Jesse Marsch in the top-flight over the subsequent three campaigns in the top division.

Jack Harrison (Leeds) Premier League Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 36 8 8 2021/22 35 8 1 2022/23 36 5 7 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see in the table above, Harrison regularly chipped in with goals and assists to help the team in the final third, with at least five goals in all three seasons and seven or more assists in two of the three terms.

In the 2022/23 campaign, the 27-year-old winger slightly underperformed in front of goal with five strikes from an xG of 5.45 but also created nine 'big chances' and was only rewarded with seven assists.

However, the Leeds loanee was not able to continue that impressive form over to his spell at Goodison Park this season, as he rarely contributed at the top end of the pitch during his time with Dyche and his men.

Why Leeds should cash in on Jack Harrison

Farke must cash in on the forward for a number of reasons ahead of the 2024/25 campaign; the first one being that any fee brought in would bolster his transfer kitty to make moves of his own.

Secondly, the aforementioned report from Football Insider claimed that Harrison wants to remain at Everton and Leeds should not be entertaining players who do not want to be at the club, as it could cause disruption in the dressing room if there are unhappy duds who would rather be somewhere else.

Thirdly, there may not be a better time for Leeds to cash in on the attacker at the age of 27. He should be in the prime years of his career and may not have much development left to go through, as he is now an experienced player, and selling him now could avoid the risk of his value plummeting.

Finally, his performances on the pitch this season do not suggest that he would be value for money for the Whites to keep hold of, when you consider that he earns more than Summerville.

Per Capology, Harrison is on a whopping £90k-per-week at Everton, which he was also on last term with Leeds, whilst Summerville is said to be on just £15k-per-week.

23/24 season Jack Harrison (Premier League) Crysencio Summerville (Championship) Appearances 29 43 Goals 3 19 Assists 3 9 Big chances created 5 17 Expected Assists 3.30 12.53 Key passes per game 1.0 2.6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the current Whites attacker enjoyed a sensational regular season in the Championship with a staggering 28 goal involvements.

Whereas, Harrison, who also plays on the left flank, only had six goals and assists combined for Everton, with fewer goals than he managed in every Premier League season he played for Leeds.

Therefore, Farke must finally cash in on the dud as his performances on the pitch do not suggest that he is worth the supposed wage, particularly in comparison to Summerville, and his desire to remain at Goodison Park makes this a deal that makes sense for all parties involved.