Leeds United's plans for the 2024/25 campaign were dealt a blow earlier this week as central midfielder Archie Gray completed a move away from Elland Road.

The Whites academy graduate has signed for Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal for a fee reported to be around £40m, after just one season in the first-team in West Yorkshire.

Daniel Farke brought the then-17-year-old into the senior side last summer and he became a regular starter at right-back, an unfamiliar position to him at the time, whilst being used in midfield at different points.

Gray may not be the only star to move on from the club before the end of the summer transfer window, however, as a number of Leeds players have been linked with exits.

Premier League club plotting big Leeds raid

According to TBRFootball, Brighton & Hove Albion are showing an interest in four players from the Whites to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

The report claims that they have already made an offer of £30m to sign French wizard Georginio Rutter from Elland Road, but it has been rejected.

It states that the Seagulls have also entered into talks to speak with Leeds about deals for Crysencio Summerville, Glen Kamara, and Wilfried Gnonto, as they seemingly look to take advantage of the club's failure to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

The outlet does not reveal how much the Championship side would want for any of the players mentioned, but Farke and his team must now cash in on Gnonto amid interest from Brighton.

Why Leeds should cash in on Gnonto

The Whites must sell the Italy U21 international, whether that is to the Seagulls or to any other interested side, after these reported exit talks.

Gnonto handed in a transfer request last summer after being denied the chance to sign for Everton for £25m before eventually staying at Elland Road and performing well on the pitch.

In May, after the play-off final defeat to Southampton, it was reported that the youngster is once again pushing to leave Yorkshire as he believes that a move back to the top-flight, in Italy in particularly, could help him to attract Luciano Spaletti's attention for the national team.

Leeds must now cash in on the attacker as, if reports are to be believed, he does not want to be at the club and the Whites will need players who are together and united to launch a promotion push next term.

23/24 Championship Wilfried Gnonto Crysencio Summerville Appearances 36 43 Goals 8 19 Assists 2 9 Big chances created 5 17 Key passes per game 0.6 2.6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Gnonto was far from the most impressive attacker in the squad last season as Summerville, who Capology claim earns £5k less per week than the Italian on £15k-per-week, significantly outperformed him.

It could, therefore, benefit Leeds to cash in on the former Inter youngster in order to raise funds, to help the finances and to reinvest in the team, and keep hold of the Dutchman instead.

This is why the club must take advantage of this interest from Gnonto and attempt to negotiate a deal with Brighton to sell him to the Premier League side.