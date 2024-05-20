Leeds United will have a major summer on their hands with or without promotion becoming a reality, with a number of incomings and outgoings on the cards either way.

With Liam Cooper now looking to be heading for the exit door as a certainty, there could well be another body leaving Elland Road for good in the summer in this forgotten man.

Jamie Shackleton hasn't started a Leeds game this season in the Championship since the end of October, and with the 24-year-old's contract up imminently this coming June, the time feels right for the Whites to part ways with their Academy product now.

Jamie Shackleton's time at Leeds

The forgotten right-back this season was once tipped to have a bright future at Elland Road, having become a reliable utility figure during Marcelo Bielsa's reign in West Yorkshire with 13 Premier League appearances next to his name during the 2020/21 season.

Once labelled as a "tenacious" talent by ex-Leeds player turned football pundit Danny Mills when first breaking into the first-team picture, the expansive defender will be disappointed with how his Whites career looks as if it's going to fizzle out.

Shackleton wasn't even able to make that right-back spot his own this season when Leeds were crying out for a hero in this spot, with extra numbers needed in January to bolster this position with Connor Roberts eventually purchased.

This has just pushed the homegrown product further down the pecking order, with the 24-year-old only appearing three times this calendar year for the promotion-chasers all off the substitutes bench.

There will be some regret in the air if Shackleton is allowed to walk out of Elland Road on a free transfer, with the academy graduate having once been a regular under Bielsa with moments like the above showing off his adaptability to also be a threat when advancing forward.

The annoyance over Shackleton potentially leaving for for nothing is only heightened by the fact the 24-year-old is worth double Sam Byram's current transfer value, according to Football Transfers, even with the 30-year-old starring in Shackleton's spot this season in patches.

Shackleton's transfer value in 2024

Despite being stuck on the periphery for large portions this campaign, Shackleton's worth still stands at a respectable £686k which will sting from a Leeds perspective if he does leave the club as a free agent.

Byram's valuation is a lesser £343k, even with the 30-year-old battling valiantly this season as a dependable option Farke can call upon, especially in Leeds' recent first-leg 0-0 draw versus his ex-employers in Norwich City.

Byram's numbers vs Norwich (first leg) Minutes played 90 Duels won 8/13 Clearances 1 Tackles won 5 Interceptions 1 Stats by Sofascore

Helping Leeds keep a clean sheet in Norfolk before his side blew the Canaries away 4-0 without him even being present in the second leg, Farke would not hesitate in the slightest bringing back in the 5 foot 10 defender for the Southampton final to come this month.

There will be a lingering feeling that Shackleton never truly maximised his potential in West Yorkshire when looking at the 30-year-old's increased importance, however, especially with 92 appearances under his belt and his higher worth contrasted with Byram's.

Yet, it looks very likely that the Thorp Arch graduate - who Farke once said he had "love" for earlier in the season - could now just be moved on for nothing.