Leeds United are very much deep in a promotion collapse at the top of the Championship table now, winless in their last three second-tier matches with their confidence lost.

The only ray of light for Daniel Farke's men is that Leicester City and Ipswich Town are also wobbling in the dramatic title race, Leeds still only two points off first even with their sticky recent form.

There will be a summer of upheaval in West Yorkshire regardless if Leeds do end up winning promotion or stay put in the second tier, with murmurs already happening around Elland Road when it comes to movement in and out of the building.

Joe Rodon could well be sticking around permanently if reports are correct, which means Leeds must cash in on one fringe figure soon in order to balance the books.

What the future holds for Charlie Cresswell at Leeds

Charlie Cresswell's transfer value at Leeds is estimated to be around £4.9m as per Football Transfers, despite his lack of minutes under Farke this season in the Championship.

The 21-year-old has only managed to make five second-tier appearances for the Whites this campaign, tumbling down the pecking order compared to first-team stalwarts Rodon and Ethan Ampadu at the back.

It must be a major disappointment for Cresswell how his time under Farke has been, considering he moved back to Elland Road off the back of an impressive loan stint at Millwall and expected more minutes in the senior fold owing to relegation as well.

Described as "fantastic" by his then Lions boss Gary Rowett for his commitment to the cause at the Den - helping himself to five goals from 30 appearances in South London - the 21-year-old just hasn't been able to kick on and prove himself back at his boyhood club.

It might well be time, therefore, for Leeds to sell Cresswell on with the ex-Millwall loan star valued higher than even regular Leeds first-team face Ilia Gruev.

This is particularly surprising given that the Bulgarian midfielder is making the holding spot next to Glen Kamara his own in the last few months, by amassing 15 of his 26 Leeds appearances this season in 2024.

Gruev is worth a lesser £4.6m compared to Cresswell even with the ex-Werder Bremen man's prominence in Farke's XIs now, meaning Leeds would be silly not to cash in on the 21-year-old defender and strike while the iron is hot.

There was significant interest in the young centre-back in the January transfer window, with LeedsLive reporting that multiple clubs were waiting to pounce on Cresswell's fringe position at Elland Road to try and seal a deal including Millwall.

Yet, even with Scottish giants Rangers interested at one point too, no such move came about for the reserve figure who has been left to just make do with blending into the background as the Whites chase promotion.

These once-interested suitors might test Leeds' resolve again when it comes to Cresswell this summer, seeing if they can get a cut-price deal over the line owing to the 21-year-old's restlessness.

Yet, with Cresswell worth more than double that of Junior Firpo's slim price tag of £2.1m as per Football Transfers too, despite the ex-Barcelona man becoming key again alongside Gruev, Leeds should drive a hard bargain when it comes to offloading their forgotten-about number five regardless.

Losing Cresswell will be far easier to stomach if a permanent deal for Rodon is reached, with the 6 foot 3 centre-back more than content with leaving his boyhood club behind now for good.