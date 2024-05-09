Leeds United, whether promotion is secured through the drama of the Championship playoffs or the Whites slip up in their pursuit to return to the Premier League, will know it'll be a busy summer at Elland Road in terms of transfer activity.

Failing to win promotion would most likely see a whole host of players exit West Yorkshire, some more welcome than others with the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca potentially offloaded for good to the relief of Leeds.

Another forgotten loanee could also be permanently axed from the building too, with the 22-year-old's loan spell away from the Whites petering out towards the end after an electric start in his new surroundings.

Sam Greenwood's numbers at Middlesbrough this season

Having failed to really get going in the Leeds senior set-up from infrequent appearances here and there - gifted 35 appearances after developing quickly in the U21 ranks - Daniel Farke made Sam Greenwood another face worthy of a loan spell away from the club alongside the aforementioned Aaronson and others after relegation.

Greenwood has impressed since moving to the Riverside Stadium, especially in the early parts of the season with four goals managed in October and November for Michael Carrick's men.

The last of those four in Greenwood's early purple patch would come against Enzo Maresca's title-winning Leicester City, a stunning free-kick that made him an adored fan's favourite in Boro quarters.

However, after this rich early vein of goalscoring form, Greenwood would only help himself to one more strike in Boro colours with his time at the Riverside fizzling out a bit towards the end of the promising stint.

Reports indicate that Boro won't be pursuing a permanent deal for Greenwood now, instead opting to go after fresher attacking targets which brings into view again the 22-year-old's up-in-the-air future back at Elland Road.

It would make sense for Leeds to try and cash in on the left winger even if Boro are no longer keen, especially with Crysencio Summerville's prowess in this spot and also Greenwood's wage - last season in the Premier League - double that of the Dutchman's.

Why Leeds must cash in on Greenwood

There will, no doubt, be a suitor somewhere else in the EFL that would be willing to take a punt on Greenwood when looking at his blistering start to life under Carrick at Boro.

For Leeds, it will just be a case of trying to get the 22-year-old off the wage bill - who Farke once described as "unbelievable" with his set of skills on the ball - alongside receiving a handsome fee to part ways completely with Greenwood's transfer valuation - according to Football Transfers - standing at a hefty £3.8m despite his up-and-down spell away from the Whites.

Greenwood's transfer value over the years 2024 £3.8m 2023 £2.3m 2022 £3.6m 2021 £2.4m 2020 £1.4m Sourced by Football Transfers

Greenwood's £30k-per-week-wage will also be another reason why Farke and Co are so adamant that they want the left winger off their books, with both Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto remarkably earning less for Leeds this season at £15k-per-week and £20k-per-week despite being touted for major money moves away this coming summer themselves.

The fringe attacker's wage also see him earn more than the likes of Illan Meslier, Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev who have all been consistent first-team faces under Farke this season as Leeds continue to eye up a dramatic promotion.

The Yorkshire side will hope that they can get near Football Transfers' bumped-up valuation of £3.8m in the upcoming transfer window for their ex-Arsenal man, whilst trying to keep a firm grip on Summerville especially if the Whites are successful in leaping back up to the promised land of the top-flight.