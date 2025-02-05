Leeds United have garnered a reputation for not being flash spenders during the winter transfer market in recent years with this quiet window being no exception to that rule.

This time last year, the promotion-chasing Whites only welcomed Connor Roberts through the door on a disappointing loan switch.

In 2025, no deals were clinched by Daniel Farke and Co ahead of the crucial Championship promotion run-in to follow.

Consequently, this could well leave the West Yorkshire side a little short on numbers in some positions of the pitch, with a lack of depth perhaps hurting them moving forward in the number ten spot.

Leeds were interested in adding some more personnel to this area according to reports...

Leeds' chase of Emiliano Buendia

Indeed, Farke would have loved for a reunion to take place for Emiliano Buendia to move away from Aston Villa to the high-flying Whites, having been a transformative figure for the Argentine attacker at Norwich City.

Across their celebrated time together in Norfolk, the South American ace picked up a stunning 24 goals and 41 assists in total, culminating in two promotion successes up to the Premier League.