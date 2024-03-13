Leeds United do not currently know what division they will be competing in next season as they are battling to secure promotion to the Premier League this term.

The Whites are currently second in the Championship table, below Leicester City in first, and are on course to land a place in the top-flight next term.

However, Ipswich Town and Southampton are both in hot pursuit and there is no guarantee that the Yorkshire-based outfit will avoid the lottery of the play-offs, which caused them to miss out on promotion during the 2018/19 campaign under Marcelo Bielsa.

Their divisional status could impact their decision-making regarding the first-team players who are currently set to become free agents in the summer.

However, there is one player who should be brutally ditched by Daniel Farke irrespective of the league that Leeds are in next season - Liam Cooper.

The long-serving captain, who earns more in wages than Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, should be allowed to leave on a free transfer to go and find a club where he can see out his career playing regular football, rather than wasting away on the bench at Elland Road.

How much Liam Cooper earns at Leeds

As per Salary Sport, the experienced central defender is on £19k-per-week at Elland Road, which is more than Gnonto, Summerville, and Sam Byram, among others.

The 32-year-old battler has been a solid performer when called upon by Farke throughout the 2023/24 campaign but has been riding the bench for the majority of the season.

He has only started seven matches in the Championship, out of his 14 appearances in the division, as the likes of Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, and Pascal Struijk have all been preferred ahead of him.

This shows that Cooper is the fourth-choice centre-back option for Farke, whilst academy graduate Charlie Cresswell has played five times in the Championship and may be eyeing a larger role moving forward as he develops and improves.

33 in August, it does not appear likely that the Scotland international will force his way further up the pecking order, particularly if Leeds are promoted to the Premier League, and the opposite could happen if Cresswell convinces Farke that he is ready for more minutes.

Therefore, the German boss must brutally ditch the 6 foot 2 titan, who currently ranks within the top 12% of Championship centre-backs for progressive passes (4.76) per 90, due to his lack of game time and lack of future prospects.

Cooper, who has not made an appearance in the league since New Year's Day, may want to look for regular football to see out his career and Leeds should be looking to move on his hefty £19k-per-week wage, given the minimal impact being made on the pitch through his limited involvement this season.

However, it is important to note that the veteran centre-back has been an outstanding servant to Leeds throughout his time in Yorkshire and should be praised for his overall contributions to the club, rather than being remembered as just a squad player this season.

Liam Cooper's Leeds career in numbers

The Scottish ace joined from Chesterfield in the summer of 2014 and has racked up 282 appearances for the Whites in all competitions across almost a decade at Elland Road.

He has scored 11 goals and provided six assists as a central defender for the Yorkshire-based outfit over the years, and played a crucial role in the club's progression under Marcelo Bielsa.

2019/20 Championship Liam Cooper Appearances 38 Starts 36 Tackles per game 1.4 Interceptions per game 1.8 Clean sheets 15 Ground duel success rate 66% Aerial duel success rate 60% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Cooper was a regular starter for the Argentine tactician throughout the 2019/20 campaign as Leeds won the league title to earn promotion to the Premier League.

He was named in the PFA Team of the Year, alongside teammates Ben White, Kalvin Phillips, and Luke Ayling, for his efforts that term, which shows how highly his performances were rated by his peers.

The former Chesterfield star then went on to play 66 times for Leeds in the Premier League across three seasons in the top-flight, before their relegation last year.

Overall, Cooper has enjoyed a successful career at Elland Road but his time now appears to be coming to a natural end, as Farke has the chance to move on his £19k-per-week wages in the summer.

This could then free up more funds to hand extensions to Summerville and Gnonto, who currently earn less and have outperformed him on the pitch this term.

How much Summerville and Gnonto earn at Leeds

As per Salary Sport, Summerville is currently on £16k-per-week and Gnonto is on £9k-per-week, having both arrived as promising youngsters from Feyenoord and Zurich respectively.

Despite their low wages, in comparison to Cooper, the two wing talents have been fantastic performers on the pitch for Farke's side in their battle to win promotion to the Premier League.

The Dutch forward, in particular, has been in outstanding form throughout the season with his ability to score and create goals at an impressive rate.

23/24 Championship Crysencio Summerville Wilfried Gnonto Appearances 34 29 Starts 32 14 Goals 15 6 Assists 8 2 Big chances created 16 2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, both players have offered quality in the final third and been regularly called upon by Farke, as a starter or off the bench.

Summerville currently ranks fourth in the Championship for goals (15), eighth for assists (eight), third for Expected Assists (9.73), and fourth for 'big chances created (16), which shows that he has been one of the best attacking players in the division this season.

Gnonto, meanwhile, has only hit his stride since the turn of the year. In his last ten appearances in all competitions, the Italy international has scored six goals and provided one assist for the Whites.

These statistics show that both players have made a big impact on the pitch for Leeds as they fight to make an instant return to the Premier League, whereas Cooper has rarely been called upon.

Farke must brutally ditch the experienced colossus to allow him to go and find a new club in the summer, where he can hopefully play regular football to see out his excellent career.