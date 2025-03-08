Leeds United will be hoping to go one better in the closing stages of the season, aiming to finally end their two-year stint in the Championship under Daniel Farke.

The German led the Whites to a third-place finish, missing out on automatic promotion and having to feature in the play-offs, something which would result in a failure to secure a return to the Premier League.

Southampton claimed a 1-0 triumph in the final at Wembley, restricting the side to another season in the second tier, but the Whites have made the perfect response to the adversity they’ve faced.