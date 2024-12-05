Leeds United will be hoping for an end to their two-year Premier League exile by the end of the season, looking to claim promotion under Daniel Farke.

The German has done a superb job in steadying the ship after relegation in 2023, keeping the core of the squad and adding quality in needed areas to bolster their ambitions.

Departures of key players over the summer such as Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter were always going to make the task of promotion difficult after the play-off final defeat last year.

However, the hierarchy has recruited excellently, adding serious quality with the likes of Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka, softening the blow of the high-profile departures.

The impact of the aforementioned duo has allowed the Whites to stay in touch with the leading pack in the Championship, producing some incredible numbers during the opening months of the campaign.

The impact of Leeds’ summer additions in 2024/25

Japanese international Tanaka arrived in a £3.5m deal from German side Fortuna Düsseldorf during the off-season, joining as an unknown quantity to the majority of the fanbase.

However, the 26-year-old has rapidly endeared himself to the supporters, producing some incredible performances and already looking to be worth much more than what they forked out for his signature.

The midfielder has averaged 74 successful passes per 90 so far this season - ranking him sixth in the division - completing 92% of the passes he’s attempted.

Tanaka completed 114 passes in the victory over Luton Town at Elland Road a couple of weeks ago, the most by a Whites player in over a decade - a further example of the quality he’s brought to Yorkshire.

As for winger Ramazani, he was always going to face a difficult task replacing the threat of Summerville, but the Belgian has already proved his worth since his transfer.

The former Manchester United academy ace has already scored three and assisted once in his opening ten league matches for the club - offering Farke a viable option in the final third.

However, Farke must be wishing that he kept hold of one other Leeds star who’s taken his game to the next level after departing Elland Road in the summer.

The former Leeds ace who’s now similar to a £50m star

Midfielder Glen Kamara joined Leeds in a £5.5m deal from Scottish side Rangers back in the summer of 2023, looking to add quality in the middle of the park in the first campaign back in England’s second-tier.

It’s safe to say that the Finnish international did just that during the 2023/24 campaign, featuring 40 times in the Championship last season, often starting alongside Ethan Ampadu at the heart of the side.

However, it would be his only year in Yorkshire, departing for French side Rennes, with the opportunity to feature in a top European league evidently too good to turn down.

The 29-year-old departed in a £8.5m deal, banking the club a £3m profit - allowing them to sign Tanaka who’s so far been an excellent replacement for the departed star.

Despite this, Kamara has impressed in Ligue 1 since his move, so much so that he’s been categorised as a similar player to Manchester United’s £50m signing Manuel Ugarte by FBref.

It’s a huge comparison given the sizeable transfer fee, but when delving into their respective stats from the ongoing campaign, the former Leeds has matched or bettered the Uruguayan in numerous key areas.

The former Leeds star has averaged more passes per 90, with more of his attempts progressive, demonstrating he has the ability to play the ball into forward areas more than the United talent.

How Kamara compares to Manuel Ugarte in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Kamara Ugarte Games played 12 9 Goals & assists 1 0 Pass accuracy 91% 91% Progressive passes 4.7 2.7 Passes completed 57 44 Shot-creating actions 2.8 1.9 Percentage of tackles won 65% 50% Blocks made 1 0.7 Stats via FBref

Undoubtedly, Tanaka has been a stellar addition, and one that could play a huge role in Farke’s promotion ambitions come May.

However, Kamara - who was previously dubbed a "monster" by Steven Gerrard - has demonstrated numerous key qualities that would’ve massively aided their chances, leaving the idea of what could’ve been had they kept hold of the Rennes ace.