Leeds United supporters owe a huge amount to boss Daniel Farke for the work he’s done in stabilising the club after dropping into the Championship back in 2023.

The German took the reins looking to secure an immediate return, but most importantly, aiming to keep the core of the side together to secure success in England’s second tier.

Since his appointment, he’s won 49 games out of a possible 80 league outings, achieving a win percentage of 62% - a simply staggering feat, one that has set them up for success this time around.

The Whites have blown the majority of sides away this campaign, losing just three time