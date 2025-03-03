Leeds United took another step towards promotion back to the Premier League on Saturday as they picked up a point against West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road.

Whilst the Whites would have preferred to claim all three points against the Baggies, especially after they took the lead through Junior Firpo in the first half, it was another point closer to the top-flight and better than a loss.

Daniel Farke's side are three points clear of Sheffield United in second place and eight points clear of Burnley in third, although the Clarets have a game in hand over the top two.