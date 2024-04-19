Leeds United will desperately want to get back to winning ways in the Championship when they travel to Middlesbrough tonight, with any style of victory doing even if Daniel Farke's Whites have to be gritty and forceful in order to collect an invaluable three points.

Leeds' performance in the 1-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers last time out was passive in contrast, holding onto 75% of the ball at Elland Road but with no firepower to go alongside this dominance of possession.

It will be intriguing to see what line-up Farke goes with to face off against Michael Carrick's Boro on their travels, having started Connor Roberts in Sam Byram's place for the devastating defeat to the Riversiders amongst other tweaks.

Byram will pray he's reinstated for the crucial clash after sitting out Blackburn at home, wanting to get as many minutes under his belt as possible between now and the end of the season in-case he's let go of at the end of his contract in June.

Sam Byram's season at Leeds in numbers

Having previously emerged onto the senior scene at Leeds in 2012 as a wide-eyed youngster, after making his way through the youth ranks to become a first-team face, Byram would walk away from his boyhood club in 2016 to join Norwich City.

A happy homecoming would occur for the far older 30-year-old at the start of this season however, snapped up on a free transfer after his release from the Canaries.

Byram has slotted back into the set-up seamlessly in West Yorkshire despite such a lengthy absence, becoming a relied-upon utility figure for Farke by performing competently in both full-back spots all campaign long.

The experienced head has gone on to make 33 appearances for his promotion-chasing side this season in all competitions, even notching up two goals along the way including this instinctive strike against Hull City.

Byram's minutes have started to dwindle in recent months however, not helped by the emergence of loanee Connor Roberts in January and also the improved form of Junior Firpo making his spot on the left-flank solid.

Able to slot in at both full-back positions however, Farke will know he can call upon Byram at a moment's notice to do a job in the first-team ranks if other members of the squad underperform or need a breather.

The German boss even described Byram as being "important" to the Leeds jigsaw early this season, seen in the amount of appearances he's managed to accumulate.

It remains to be seen whether or not the 30-year-old will be kept around past this reunion campaign however, with question marks cropping up concerning if Byram would be able handle the step-up to the Premier League if Leeds end up getting there.

With Byram's contract up this coming June, alongside a number of other players who also have their futures up in the air, the ageing defender could find himself without a club very soon as Leeds then attempt to bed in younger and fresher players in his place.

There's also an argument that Byram's departure could free up the wage bill effectively, with the former Norwich City man raking in five times Archie Gray's wage currently despite the 19-year-old starring at right-back on occasion - already above Byram in the Whites' pecking order.

Sam Byram's wage at Leeds

Byram earns a handsome £25k-per-week in the Leeds senior ranks at the moment, meaning he will cost the Championship automatic promotion hopefuls £1.3m in salary alone over the full campaign even as a free agent buy.

That means the 5 foot 11 defender earns a higher wage than electric Leeds stars Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, with that dynamic duo pocketing a lesser £15k-per-week and £20k-per-week respectively.

The Dutchman's lower wage compared to Byram's heftier £25k-per-week pay packet is a particular shock, considering his scintillating form this season for the Whites was recognised in the 22-year-old picking up the Championship Player of the Season accolade at the recent EFL awards.

Liam Cooper also falls into the category of a player who could be heading for the exit door in the next few months owing to no new contract being put onto the table, but still boasts an impressive salary regardless.

The Scotsman earns the same £25k-per-week salary that Byram does, despite only making four appearances for the Whites this year as a player who has fallen to the wayside at Elland Road.

Byram isn't quite there just yet, seen in his heroics against Hull just last month, but the ex-Canaries defender must be feeling anxious about his future alongside Cooper.

With both men earning five times more than Gray too, the powers that be in West Yorkshire could feel cutting ties with the overpaid duo is the best possible solution this summer to bump up the salaries of other key performers instead.

There could well be a wholesale clearout at Elland Road involving those whose contracts are running out, as Farke aims to put together a squad that's either solid enough to survive in the Premier League or strong enough to go again for promotion depending on this tense season's final outcome.

Byram's future at Leeds

It would be a slap in the face for the former youth product if his return to Leeds was cut short after just one season, especially if his swift returns to the Whites concludes in promotion ecstasy and he knows he won't even be present to battle in the Premier League for his boyhood club.

Cooper will also feel lost if Leeds cut ties with him at the end of the campaign, having been in and around various Whites teams over the years starting way back in 2014.

Permanent Leeds players out of contract at the end of the season Player Contract end Liam Cooper June 2024 Jamie Shackleton June 2024 Sam Byram June 2024 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Jamie Shackleton also finds himself in the same boat with his contract looking unlikely to be renewed, but he has only cost Leeds £1.5k per week this season as a member of the squad who feels more expendable.

Farke will mould his team next season around Archie Gray, if Leeds can keep their 19-year-old superstar around with the likes of Liverpool circling, away from figures such as Cooper and Byram who will be remembered for being dependable characters in the even if they are moved on.