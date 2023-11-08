Leeds United failed to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Nadiem Amiri over the summer, but a reliable journalist has delivered an update on the chances of him potentially joining in January.

Nadiem Amiri profiled

Amiri is naturally a central midfielder who has plied his trade at the BayArena since 2019 having joined from Hoffenheim, and he’s since gone on to make a total of 142 appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Amiri statistics).

However, Germany’s international is set to reach the conclusion of his deal at the end of the season (Bayer Leverkusen contracts), so his side will know that they don’t have long left to cash in should they not want to risk losing their prized asset for free.

The Bundesliga’s 27-year-old is reportedly looking to leave at the start of next year, with the same outlet claiming that chiefs are willing to sanction his sale should they receive a respectable offer from one of his potential suitors, one of those being in the Championship.

Over the summer, Xabi Alonso’s talisman turned down a move to Elland Road after visiting the city and even the training ground, but now looking to move onto new pastures, Daniel Farke may have been handed an ideal second opportunity to secure his target's services.

Phil Hay offers verdict on Nadiem Amiri

Speaking on The Square Ball Podcast (as quoted by Leeds United News), Phil Hay shared his view on Leeds making another approach for Nadiem Amiri in January.

“It would be fascinating if they did revisit it, given the way it ended – given he was told to find his own private jet home. He is really good. It wouldn’t be unheard of, but it would be odd for that to go through. Farke really likes him.

"There was a stage where Amiri thought he’d join Marseille. It was not an astute decision [to reject Leeds], he needs to go. It feels like bridges burned. Would have been a huge asset.”

Nadiem Amiri's style of play

While Amiri is naturally a central midfielder, he’s much stronger in the offensive aspect of his game having posted 77 contributions (41 assists and 36 goals) since the start of his career, form which has previously seen him described as a “superb player” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The Ludwigshafen native, who pockets £47k-per-week (Bayer Leverkusen salaries), also currently ranks in the 94th percentile for successful take-ons which shows that he loves to use his pace to dribble past his marker and create chances in the final third (FBRef - Amiri statistics).

Nadiem Amiri's Style Of Play Likes to play short passes Gets fouled often Likes to do layoffs Likes to dribble Likes to shoot from distance Does not dive into tackles (Data via WhoScored)

Furthermore, Amiri shares the same representative, CAA Base Ltd, as Djed Spence (Leeds agents), so this existing connection that his management already have to the club could give the board a small advantage should they decide to pursue another deal for their target in January.